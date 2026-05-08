Trump issues fresh warning to Iran after Hormuz clash: 'Will knock them out harder'

According to U.S. Central Command, Iran targeted the USS Truxtun, USS Rafael Peralta, and USS Mason with several missiles, drones, and small boats. None of the ships were damaged, with U.S. forces intercepting the threats.

US President Trump on Thursday warned that the U.S. would strike Iran “a lot harder, and more violently” after American forces intercepted Iranian attacks on three U.S. destroyers leaving the Strait of Hormuz.

According to U.S. Central Command, Iran targeted the USS Truxtun, USS Rafael Peralta, and USS Mason with several missiles, drones, and small boats. None of the ships were damaged, with U.S. forces intercepting the threats.

He posted on Truth Social that more strikes would follow if Iran didn’t sign the deal “faster.”

Trump's latest threat to Iran

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Three World Class American Destroyers just transited, very successfully, out of the Strait of Hormuz, under fire. There was no damage done to the three Destroyers, but great damage done to the Iranian attackers."

This comes after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy Command, in a series of posts on X, claimed that US naval vessels were targeted after the US Navy targeted an Iranian oil tanker near Jask port in southern Iran.

US-Iran ongoing clash

Trump threatened further strikes but said he’s still willing to reach an agreement with Tehran. "We'll knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently, in the future, if they don't get their Deal signed, FAST!" he added.

The latest incident has sparked concerns about the fragile ceasefire that took effect on April 8, which followed weeks of U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran.

According to Iran’s military, the U.S. hit two vessels entering the Strait of Hormuz and launched attacks within Iran. The U.S. military said its actions were a response to Iranian strikes.

Since the ceasefire took effect on April 7, the two countries have exchanged fire at times.

According to three Iranian officials close to the most recent mediated negotiations who spoke to The New York Times, the U.S. wants Iran to turn over its enriched uranium stockpile, close its three nuclear facilities, and stop enriching uranium for two decades. I

n response, Iran has proposed diluting its uranium and shipping it to a third country, possibly Russia, while suspending uranium enrichment for 10 to 15 years.