Trump issues fresh threat to Tehran amid US-Iran escalation: Time’s up, now pay the price

Amid escalating US-Iran tensions, President Donald Trump issued fresh warnings to pressure Tehran, saying its prolonged negotiation delays now warrant consequences.

Amid a sharp escalation in tensions between the US and Iran, US President Donald Trump has warned Tehran it must “pay the price” for delaying nuclear deal negotiations. In a fresh threat, Trump called Iran’s military a complete failure, saying its Navy and Air Force no longer exist after being fully defeated.

Trump to Iran: "All talk and no action"

He described Iran as all talk with no action and declared the “bully of the Middle East” finished. "Iran’s Military is a complete and total mess. Much of it, like their Navy and Air Force, doesn’t even exist anymore - They have been completely defeated. Iran is all talk and no action. The Bully of the Middle East is DEAD!!! They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump's statement comes as the US Central Command announced that the military operations launched against Iran following the downing of an American Army Apache helicopter near the strategic Strait of Hormuz have concluded.

The sharp escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran occurred early Wednesday, even as US President Donald Trump sought a diplomatic resolution to end the regional conflict. According to US officials, the retaliatory operation involved three rounds of strikes. President Donald Trump had characterised the military deployment as a deliberate and forceful reaction to the incident.

Speaking to ABC News, President Trump affirmed that the United States was responding "in a strong manner" after "what they did with our helicopter last night."President Trump added that "And I believe the response should be very strong, very powerful, and that's what this one is."

US-Iran war: What we know so far

The US military said it carried out “self-defence strikes” against Iranian targets following the reported downing of a US attack helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz. Tensions escalated sharply after the IRGC launched drone-and-missile attacks against US-linked targets in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan in response to American strikes on southern Iran. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran would “leave no attack or threat unanswered”.

While international mediators and nations have attempted to push for diplomacy, the lasting ceasefire and deal remain elusive as both sides continue to strike. The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical flashpoint, as ongoing standoffs and blockades threaten global shipping lanes and oil transit.

(This is a developing story)