WORLD

'Would quickly resolve...': Trump issues BIG statement on Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict, says PM Shehbaz Sharif and Army chief Asim Munir 'great people'

Donald Trump on Sunday (October 26, 2025) praised Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir as 'great people' and said he would 'quickly' work to resolve the Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 08:00 AM IST

'Would quickly resolve...': Trump issues BIG statement on Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict, says PM Shehbaz Sharif and Army chief Asim Munir 'great people'
    President Donald Trump of the United States has now made a strong remark against the growing tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan after repeatedly asserting that he has effectively addressed several international crises. US President Donald Trump on Sunday (October 26, 2025) praised Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir as 'great people' and said he would 'quickly' work to resolve the Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict.

    Addressing an event on the sidelines of an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Malaysia, he discussed the most recent conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

    “I know them both … the Pakistan Field Marshal and the Prime Minister are great people, and I know we’re gonna get that done quickly. That one started up a few days ago,” he said.

    Even though he was busy managing a prisoner swap between Israel and Hamas at the time, the U.S. President was quick to show interest in helping to establish peace when fighting broke out between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

    “I said, ‘I’ll have to wait till I get back. I am doing another one,’” he told reporters at the time. “Because I’m good at solving wars, I’m good at making peace,” the U.S. President added.  

    Meanwhile, Pakistan and Afghanistan held their second round of negotiations in Istanbul to create a cooperative monitoring and supervision system to stop terrorist cross-border movements. At the same time, Islamabad threatened to go to war if negotiations failed to resolve its main worry regarding terrorism.

    A situation similar to war was created earlier this month when dozens of soldiers, civilians, and terrorists were murdered in skirmishes. However, on October 19, peace was momentarily restored after the two sides had negotiations in Doha, which Qatar and Turkey facilitated.

    On Saturday, October 25, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif threatened an 'all-out war' with the Afghan Taliban if the negotiations failed. He also said that the results of the talks will be known by tomorrow, if not today.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
