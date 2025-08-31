Add DNA as a Preferred Source
'Trump is Dead' rumours debunked, President spotted in white polo T-shirt, MAGA hat en route to...

While the #TrumpIsDead and #WhereIsTrump dominated X trends this weekend, these speculation and rumors were debunked by Donald trump himself. His first photo was taken around 8:45 am (local time), while he was leaving the White House and was en route to the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 08:00 AM IST

'Trump is Dead' rumours debunked, President spotted in white polo T-shirt, MAGA hat en route to...
While the #TrumpIsDead and #WhereIsTrump dominated X trends this weekend, these speculation and rumors were debunked by Donald trump himself. On August 30, Trump was spotted having a good time with his grandchildren playing golf in Virgina, all alive and well. He was spotted wearing a white polo shirt, black pants and his red MAGA hat. 

His first photo was taken around 8:45 am (local time), while he was leaving the White House and was en route to the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. This was his first appearance after rumours of him being 'missing' also went viral. White House press also confirmed his motorcade's departure early in the morning.

Earlier  Donald trump chaired a televised cabinet meet on August 26 and was also spotted playing golf in Virgina with ex-major league baseball player Roger Clemens on August 24.

'Trump is dead' rumours

Donald Trump related hastages, including 'Trump dead', 'Trump IS Dead', 'missing', took over the internet in no time, with endless speculations of him being dead. On X, there were over 50,000 tweets related to these with endless memes and trolls.

US President's health have been a major point of discussions among netizens, Donald Trump, 79, was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, as confirmed by White House. Earlier, US President's 'zig-zag' walk on the red carpet during high stake Trump-Putin meet in Alaska went viral, with speculations of him being 'seriously ill'. In July,  US President was seen with a bruise on his hand and swelling in his ankle.

Reagan Reese, the White House correspondent for Daily Caller have alo issued a clarification on these speculations, 'I wake up to see people freaking out that Trump’s sick or dead or something because he hasn’t been seen in a few days. I was with the president yesterday afternoon. I interviewed him for an hour.'

How did this rumour started? 

The rumours started with JD Vance's interview statement, in which he said he was ready to take charge if any unforeseen circumstances emerges. He said,'I've gotten a lot of good on-the-job training over the last 200 days. And if, God forbid, there's a terrible tragedy, I can't think of better on-the-job training than what I've gotten.' This has led to a widespread social media speculation over Trump's health and 'trump is dead' started trending. People on social media, also pointed out Trump's absence in last 24 hours, with no schedule for August 30 ad 31. 

Moreover, the United States flag flying at half-mast at the White House also fueled the 'Trump is dead' rumours. But US President Donald Trump had ordered that the American flag be flown at half-staff across all federal buildings and installations until sunset on August 31, as a sign of mourning, following the mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

ALSO READ: Why are 'Trump is dead' rumours trending on X? The truth is..., JD Vance said...

