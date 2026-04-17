Trump, Iran, both declare Strait of Hormuz open, but with conditions attached; Will it help US-Iran peace deal?

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After Iran reopens the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow channel linking the Persian Gulf to global waters, Trump said the blockade will continue until the deal is done amid the US-Iran ceasefire.
The critical corridor, Strait of Hormuz, the point of disruption of global supply of oil and gas, is “fully open and ready for full passage”, announced Iran and the US; however, both came with conditions. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the decision to allow passage is linked to the ceasefire in Lebanon and will apply for the remaining duration of the truce under a coordinated route. It would allow commercial vessels to transit during a temporary ceasefire. US President Donald Trump, on the other hand, has clarified that the US blockade on shipping from Iranian ports will remain in place despite the Strait of Hormuz being 'ready for business'.
On a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump wrote, “IRAN HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE STRAIT OF IRAN IS FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE. THANK YOU!” while adding that the United States’ blockade on shipping from Iranian ports remains in place. “The Strait of Hormuz is completely open and ready for business and full passage, but the naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran, only, until our transaction with Iran is 100% complete. " This process should go very quickly in that most of the points are already negotiated,” said Trump.
With the US blockade on shipping from Iranian ports, the military has said that maritime trade to and from the country has been completely halted. After Iran reopens the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow channel linking the Persian Gulf to global waters, Trump said the blockade will continue until the deal is done amid the US-Iran ceasefire.
Iran FM said decision to allow passage is linked to the ceasefire in Lebanon, “In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran.' However, it mentioned that the condition is on Israel-Lebanon ceasefire that came into place for 10 days.