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Trump in 'deciding mode' over Iran war, warns 'big things are going to happen' ahead of UNGA

US President Donald Trump stated he is in 'deciding mode' regarding the Iran situation and warned that 'big things are going to happen' if Tehran does not comply.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 20, 2026, 11:28 PM IST

Trump in 'deciding mode' over Iran war, warns 'big things are going to happen' ahead of UNGA
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US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he was in "deciding mode" over the Iran war, warning that "big things are going to happen" if Tehran does not behave.

His remarks came after Tehran said it had shared its conditions with Washington, through mediators, for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump's comments come ahead of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's expected visit to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly. A senior delegation is likely to accompany him, Iran's semi-official news agency Tasnim reported.

Trump in 'deciding mode' about Iran war

In a reported conversation with Fox News, Trump said he was in "deciding mode" and warned that "very big things are going to be happening in the not-so-distant future" if the Iranian regime does not "behave".

"My question is, if and when do I blow the entire nation up? They had better behave," he said.

3 possible options for Iran war: Trump

He reportedly discussed three possible options for the war: "wiping Iran out," "letting them rot economically", or "making a deal."

Regarding other conflicts in the region, Trump said Washington remains in contact with Yemen's Houthi rebels following their recent ballistic missile attacks targeting Saudi Arabia. He added that the group had agreed not to attack American personnel.

Trump-Pezeshkian meeting on the cards?

Trump was also asked about Pezeshkian's planned visit to the US for the UN General Assembly and whether he would consider meeting the Iranian president.

He said he would "probably be open" to meeting Pezeshkian, who is also expected to meet and consult leaders from several countries on the sidelines of the UN gathering.

Iran sets 7 conditions for US talks

Notably, Iran has communicated seven conditions to the United States through Qatar to resume negotiations aimed at bringing the ongoing war to an end, the country's top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Sunday.

"Our conditions are an end to the war on all fronts, the release of our frozen funds and an end to the naval blockade," Mohsen Rezaei, who heads Iran's Supreme National Security Council, told Al-Jazeera.

Meanwhile, Iran's central military command said on Sunday that it had received information indicating that the US, with support from several regional countries, was preparing for another military operation against Tehran.

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