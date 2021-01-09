Trump hints at creating own platform after Twitter ban, tweets

After social media platform Twitter banned him on Friday, US President Donald Trump has said that he will look at building his own platform. Twitter has taken this step citing a 'risk of further incitement of violence', followed by the recent violence in the US Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

The move by the California-based social media platform came two days after hundreds of Trump supporters had stormed the United States Capitol building and clashed with police, just as the US lawmakers were going to certify Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's victory in US Presidential Elections 2020. Four civilians and a police officer lost their lives in this incident.

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter said in a statement on Friday. At the time of permanent suspension, Trump had 88.7 million followers and followed 51 people.

Trump then posted from his official @POTUS account to accuse Twitter of conspiring with his political enemies 'to silence me'. "Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me - and YOU, the 75,000,000 great patriots who voted for me," he said in a series of tweets from the @POTUS account.

"Twitter may be a private company, but without the government's gift of Section 230, they would not exist for long. I predicted this would happen. We have been negotiating with various other sites and we have a big announce soon, while we also look at the possibilities of building out own platform in the near future. We will not be SILENCE!," Trump added.

"Twitter is not about FREE SPEECH. They are all about promoting a Radical Left platform where some of the most vicious people in the world are allowed to speak freely. "STAY TUNED!"' he said.

The posts were later deleted by Twitter.

Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts are already suspended till the inauguration of the next US President. Early this week, You Tube removed a number of his videos from the rally he addressed to his supporters.