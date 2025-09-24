Trump hikes H-1B visa fees to USD 100,000: India voices strong opposition

The White House did clarify that USD 1,00000 would be a one-time fees for new applicants and not for renewals.

The decision of the Trump administration to raise H-1B visa fees to $ 1,00000 has evoked strong responses in India. Indians are beneficiaries of the three-year work visa – for individuals with special skills. Until now, H-1B visa fees ranged from $2000-$5000.

The White House did clarify that $1,00000 would be a one-time fees for new applicants and not for renewals.

Trump’s decision draws criticism

The Trump administration’s decision has received domestic criticism. Those criticising this decision argue that it will impact the US economy – especially the tech sector. Many also believe that this decision will not hold and will be challenged in courts.

The India factor

In 2024, well over 2/3rd of the beneficiaries of the H-1B program were Indians. Amongst the top Indian companies seeking approvals were: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and HCL America. It would be pertinent to point out, that in recent years Indian firms have reduced their dependence upon H-1B visas significantly – to well below 50%. Trump had been critical of the H-1B visa program even during his first tenure saying it was misused to replace American workers with lesser paid foreign labour.

The Indian government has reacted to this decision saying it could have ‘humanitarian consequences’.

NASSCOM – National Association of Software and Service Companies -- the body which represents India’s IT and business process outsourcing industry -- criticised the Trump administration’s decision. Apart from pointing to the likely impact on Indian professionals and IT companies it said:

‘While we are reviewing the finer details of the order, adjustments of this nature can potentially have ripple effects on America’s innovation ecosystem and the wider job economy.’

The Telangana and Andhra Pradesh factor

Techies from two states – Andhra Pradesh and Telangana – have been the biggest beneficiaries of the H-1B visa program. IT professionals from these two states account for 20% of the visas. In recent years, a significant percentage of remittances to India has come from the US. AIMIM leader and MP from Hyderabad, Owaisi said:

‘For families back home, these salaries are not just numbers. They are a source of livelihood, a pathway to inter-generational mobility, and a key contributor to India’s $125 billion remittance inflow,’

Several of the top CEO’s of US companies hail from Hyderabad (the capital of Telangana) – this includes Satya Nadella, the Chairman and CEO of Microsoft and Shantanu Narayen – CEO of Adobe. While commenting on the Trump administration’s decision, the IT Minister of Telangana, Shri D. Sridhar Babu highlighted the short- term difficulties – job losses in the short term, dip in remittances from the US – he also pointed to the long term opportunities.

Said the IT Minister: ‘We will extend state-of-the-art facilities, offer every support, and make Hyderabad the natural choice for IT expansion,’ The IT Minister also said that Hyderabad has the ability and potential to emerge as an alternative for companies seeking to re-shift after the Trump administration’s decision. He also asked the central government to intervene.

Telangana CM, Revanth Reddy dubbed the decision of the Trump administration as “unacceptable” saying that it will have a negative impact on techies from Telangana. In a tweet he also said that the central government should set up a “mechanism” for resolving this issue

In conclusion, Trump’s decision is likely to impact the Indian economy in several ways in the short run – one important impact could also be a significant dip in remittances from the US. In the long run, it is true that some of India’s IT hubs could benefit, and it could be a blessing in disguise for India. All stakeholders – central government, organisations like NASSCOM, the private sector and state governments should work jointly to come up with a strategy to counter the challenges posed by Trump’s recent announcement.