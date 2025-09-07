Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

TV actor Ashish Kapoor rape case: Delhi Police trying to trace victim's phone containing recording of shocking incident

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav quips 'local boy' as fans go berserk for Sanju Samson in Dubai - Watch

1 dead, 1 critical, several injured as fire erupts at Mumbai's 23-storey building

Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap says Salman Khan 'badtameez hai, ganda insaan hai': 'The whole Khan family is...'

Arvind Kejriwal calls on PM Modi to impose 75 per cent tariff on US goods: 'Trump a coward, timid person'

'We were hanging out in a van...': Amid hookah controversy, ex-manager shares rare MS Dhoni-Irfan Pathan friendship tale

'PM Modi friends with Trump but...': Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's jibe amid US tariff row

'Trump has realised...', former diplomat's BIG statement on US President's softened tone toward India

Hardik Pandya’s ultra-rare luxury watch grabs attention at Asia Cup training, worth more than Pakistan players’ annual salaries

'Life is simple': Nigerian man’s explains why he will never return to West after living in India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
TV actor Ashish Kapoor rape case: Delhi Police trying to trace victim's phone containing recording of shocking incident

TV actor Ashish Kapoor rape case: Delhi Police trying to trace victim's phone

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav quips 'local boy' as fans go berserk for Sanju Samson in Dubai - Watch

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav quips 'local boy' as fans go berserk for Sanju

1 dead, 1 critical, several injured as fire erupts at Mumbai's 23-storey building

1 dead, 1 critical, several injured as fire erupts at Mumbai's 23-storey

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeWorld

WORLD

'Trump has realised...', former diplomat's BIG statement on US President's softened tone toward India

Earlier on Saturday, President Donald Trump acknowledged that he would always be friends with PM Modi. At the same time, he also voiced his disagreement with what "PM Modi is doing at this particular moment".

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 07:57 PM IST

'Trump has realised...', former diplomat's BIG statement on US President's softened tone toward India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (Image/Reuters)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Days after US President Donald Trump softened his tone towards India, former diplomat KP Fabian on Sunday, i.e., argued that he was compelled to do so as tariffs didn't show much effect. Fabian said that Trump is beginning to realise that his aggressive trade policies towards New Delhi, particularly the additional 25 percent tariff due to the nation's crude oil business with Russia, "did not produce the desired outcome", news agency ANI reported. 

“Prime Minister Modi did what is appropriate to respond to a cordial tweet, but from this, we cannot conclude that we are going to see any early end to this, what I call 'Triple T' — Trumped-up Trump Tariff. Trumped-up means without basis,” Fabian said, as quoted by ANI. 

The former diplomat went on to add that it is “reasonably clear” that the US President has “started to realise that he was wrong” in assuming India would “surrender”. "What he has to realise is that… India is a civilisational state... India wants to be friends with everyone and wants to do business, but India cannot take dictation," Fabian said. 

 

Trump's softened tone towards India 

Earlier on Saturday, President Donald Trump acknowledged that he would always be friends with PM Modi. At the same time, he also voiced his disagreement with what "PM Modi is doing at this particular moment". “I’ll always be friends with Modi… he’s great. I just don’t like what he’s doing at this particular moment, but there’s nothing to worry about,” Trump said.

Responding to this, PM Modi took to the social media platform 'X' to echo the sentiment. “Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump’s sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership,” he wrote.

US-India trade tensions 

With the announcement of a steep 50 percent tariff against Indian imports, the ties between New Delhi and Washington went strained. President Trump announced a 50 percent tariff on India, as he accused the country of "fueling the Ukraine war" by purchasing crude oil from Russia. In response, India called the move "unfair, unreasonable, and unjustified", asserting the nation's energy decisions are solely based on national interests.

ALSO READ | S Jaishankar's BIG statement as PM Modi, Trump step towards patch-up: 'PM Modi has always...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From Deepika Padukone to Hrithik Roshan: 6 actors who perfectly nailed timeless vintage looks on screen
6 actors who perfectly nailed timeless vintage looks on screen
Hardik Pandya’s ultra-rare luxury watch grabs attention at Asia Cup training, worth more than Pakistan players’ annual salaries
Hardik Pandya’s ultra-rare luxury watch grabs attention at Asia Cup training
'PM Modi friends with Trump but...': Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's jibe amid US tariff row
'PM Modi friends with Trump but...': Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's jibe
'Life is simple': Nigerian man’s explains why he will never return to West after living in India
'Life is simple': Nigerian man’s explains why he will never return to West after
Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap says Salman Khan 'badtameez hai, ganda insaan hai': 'The whole Khan family is...'
Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap says Salman Khan 'ganda insaan hai'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE