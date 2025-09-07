'Trump has realised...', former diplomat's BIG statement on US President's softened tone toward India

Earlier on Saturday, President Donald Trump acknowledged that he would always be friends with PM Modi. At the same time, he also voiced his disagreement with what "PM Modi is doing at this particular moment".

Days after US President Donald Trump softened his tone towards India, former diplomat KP Fabian on Sunday, i.e., argued that he was compelled to do so as tariffs didn't show much effect. Fabian said that Trump is beginning to realise that his aggressive trade policies towards New Delhi, particularly the additional 25 percent tariff due to the nation's crude oil business with Russia, "did not produce the desired outcome", news agency ANI reported.

“Prime Minister Modi did what is appropriate to respond to a cordial tweet, but from this, we cannot conclude that we are going to see any early end to this, what I call 'Triple T' — Trumped-up Trump Tariff. Trumped-up means without basis,” Fabian said, as quoted by ANI.

The former diplomat went on to add that it is “reasonably clear” that the US President has “started to realise that he was wrong” in assuming India would “surrender”. "What he has to realise is that… India is a civilisational state... India wants to be friends with everyone and wants to do business, but India cannot take dictation," Fabian said.

Trump's softened tone towards India

Earlier on Saturday, President Donald Trump acknowledged that he would always be friends with PM Modi. At the same time, he also voiced his disagreement with what "PM Modi is doing at this particular moment". “I’ll always be friends with Modi… he’s great. I just don’t like what he’s doing at this particular moment, but there’s nothing to worry about,” Trump said.

Responding to this, PM Modi took to the social media platform 'X' to echo the sentiment. “Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump’s sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership,” he wrote.

US-India trade tensions

With the announcement of a steep 50 percent tariff against Indian imports, the ties between New Delhi and Washington went strained. President Trump announced a 50 percent tariff on India, as he accused the country of "fueling the Ukraine war" by purchasing crude oil from Russia. In response, India called the move "unfair, unreasonable, and unjustified", asserting the nation's energy decisions are solely based on national interests.

