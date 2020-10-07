Trump has no COVID-19 symptoms, doing extremely well: White House physician

A day after returning to the White House from the hospital, US President Donald Trump has is said not to have COVID-19 symptoms. Confirming the news, the President's doctor said that he reports no symptoms and he continues to do extremely well.

"He had a restful first night at home, and today he reports no symptoms. Vital signs and physical exam remain stable, with an ambulatory oxygen saturation level of 95-97%," Conley said in a statement released by the White House. "Overall he continues to do extremely well," presidential doctor Sean Conley said in a statement.

On Monday, Trump returned to the White House after departing from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was admitted for treatment of Covid-19.

As soon as he reached the White House he took off his mask despite caution from Dr Conley that Trump was not entirely "out of the woods yet".

"After exiting the presidential helicopter, Trump entered the White House through the Blue Room balcony and walked upstairs from South Portico. He then proceeded to take off his mask and put it in his pocket while he gave a thumbs up to the onlookers from the balcony," CNN reported.

The Republican president, who is running against Democrat Joe Biden in an election four weeks away, has repeatedly played down the disease, which has killed more than 1 million people worldwide. The United States has the world`s highest death toll from the pandemic, with more than 209,000 deaths.

"Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with COVID, in most populations far less lethal!!!" Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

About 22,000 people are estimated to die from influenza in the 2019-2020 season, according to US government statistics. Even before he contracted COVID-19, Trump acknowledged in taped conversations with a journalist that the disease was deadlier than the flu.