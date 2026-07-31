Trump announces deal on complete disarmament of Hamas, withdrawal of Israel from Gaza

US President Donald Trump has announced what he called a historic agreement for Hamas' disarmament, saying it would lead to a phased Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the formation of a new Palestinian administration.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced what he called a "historic" agreement for the complete disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza. He said the deal would lead to the gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops and the formation of a new Palestinian government in Gaza.

Trump shared the announcement on Truth Social, saying the agreement was reached by the Board of Peace, an international body created to manage Gaza's reconstruction, security and governance after the war.

Trump announces Hamas disarmament deal

In his post, Trump wrote, "Today, the Board of Peace reached a historic agreement for the complete disarmament of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza," calling it a major step towards "lasting peace and security."

He said the agreement would be carried out in different phases.

"As disarmament is completed, Israeli forces will withdraw, and the International Stabilization Force will work with a new Palestinian police force to take responsibility for Gaza being safe for its residents and its neighbors," Trump wrote.

He also said the deal would make sure Gaza is no longer used to launch attacks against Israel. "Israel will have the security it deserves, with Gaza no longer used as a base for terror attacks," he added.

New Palestinian government planned

Trump said Gaza would eventually be governed by a new Palestinian administration that would work with the Board of Peace. "This agreement is a critical step towards Gaza finally being governed by a new Palestinian government that will work closely with the Board of Peace to help the Palestinian people," he wrote.

He described the agreement as an important part of his "20-Point Plan" to end the war and bring stability to the region. Trump also thanked Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye for helping with the negotiations, along with members of his administration.

Hamas has not responded

Hamas had not issued any public response to Trump's announcement at the time of writing. Meanwhile, fighting continued in Gaza. According to Palestinian medical officials, Israeli strikes on Thursday killed at least six people, including two children.

What is the Board of Peace?

The Board of Peace is an international organisation created in early 2026 to oversee Gaza's rebuilding, security and governance after the war. It works with the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza to manage civilian affairs, while an International Stabilization Force looks after security.

Trump, who is the founding chairman of the organisation, said the agreement would make sure that "the threat that emerged from Gaza on October 7 will not be allowed to rebuild" and that Gaza would be run by a new Palestinian government working for its people.