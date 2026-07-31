FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
US issues sanctions against support network for Iranian carrier Mahan Air

US issues sanctions against support network for Iran's Mahan Air

CJP says Amit Shah should speak on police action during July 20 protest march

Amit Shah should speak on police action during July 20 march: CJP

Amit Shah welcomes passage of anti-paper leak bill: 'A significant milestone'

Amit Shah hails passage of anti-paper leak bill: 'A significant milestone'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Trump announces deal on complete disarmament of Hamas, withdrawal of Israel from Gaza

US President Donald Trump has announced what he called a historic agreement for Hamas' disarmament, saying it would lead to a phased Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the formation of a new Palestinian administration.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 31, 2026, 07:05 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Trump announces deal on complete disarmament of Hamas, withdrawal of Israel from Gaza
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced what he called a "historic" agreement for the complete disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza. He said the deal would lead to the gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops and the formation of a new Palestinian government in Gaza.

Trump shared the announcement on Truth Social, saying the agreement was reached by the Board of Peace, an international body created to manage Gaza's reconstruction, security and governance after the war.

Trump announces Hamas disarmament deal

In his post, Trump wrote, "Today, the Board of Peace reached a historic agreement for the complete disarmament of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza," calling it a major step towards "lasting peace and security."

He said the agreement would be carried out in different phases.

"As disarmament is completed, Israeli forces will withdraw, and the International Stabilization Force will work with a new Palestinian police force to take responsibility for Gaza being safe for its residents and its neighbors," Trump wrote.

He also said the deal would make sure Gaza is no longer used to launch attacks against Israel. "Israel will have the security it deserves, with Gaza no longer used as a base for terror attacks," he added.

New Palestinian government planned

Trump said Gaza would eventually be governed by a new Palestinian administration that would work with the Board of Peace. "This agreement is a critical step towards Gaza finally being governed by a new Palestinian government that will work closely with the Board of Peace to help the Palestinian people," he wrote.

He described the agreement as an important part of his "20-Point Plan" to end the war and bring stability to the region. Trump also thanked Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye for helping with the negotiations, along with members of his administration.

Hamas has not responded

Hamas had not issued any public response to Trump's announcement at the time of writing. Meanwhile, fighting continued in Gaza. According to Palestinian medical officials, Israeli strikes on Thursday killed at least six people, including two children.

What is the Board of Peace?

The Board of Peace is an international organisation created in early 2026 to oversee Gaza's rebuilding, security and governance after the war. It works with the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza to manage civilian affairs, while an International Stabilization Force looks after security.

Trump, who is the founding chairman of the organisation, said the agreement would make sure that "the threat that emerged from Gaza on October 7 will not be allowed to rebuild" and that Gaza would be run by a new Palestinian government working for its people.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
FIR against woman for 'using expletives' against PM Modi during CJP Protest at Jantar Mantar
FIR against woman for 'using expletives' against PM Modi during CJP Protest
Who is Seema Kaliramna? Mother of 3-year-old, PhD aspirant wins discus bronze medal in CWG 2026
Who is Seema Kaliramna? Mother of 3-year-old, PhD aspirant wins discus bronze
US likely to impose USD 100,000 fee for foreign students wanting to work after graduation; How it can impact Indians?
US likely to impose USD 100,000 fee for foreign students wanting to work
Trump announces deal on complete disarmament of Hamas, withdrawal of Israel from Gaza
Trump announces deal on complete disarmament of Hamas, withdrawal of Israel
US issues sanctions against support network for Iranian carrier Mahan Air
US issues sanctions against support network for Iran's Mahan Air
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement