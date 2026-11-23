Donald Trump defended Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO, calling him a genius, while Elon Musk welcomed the reinstatement, saying the company had corrected its mistake.

Trump hails Jensen Huang as 'National Treasure', Musk says 'mistake has been corrected' after Nvidia CEO's return (Source: ANI)

US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have backed Jensen Huang following his reinstatement as Nvidia's president and chief executive officer, with Trump describing the chipmaker as a "genius" and Musk saying the company had "corrected its mistake".

Reacting to Nvidia's decision on Monday, Musk wrote on X, "The mistake has been corrected", welcoming Huang's return after the company's board unanimously approved his reinstatement with immediate effect.

Trump, meanwhile, defended the decision in an interview with CNBC, saying he had strongly supported Huang's return following an investigation into the allegations surrounding him.

"There's nothing wrong with a comeback," Trump said, adding that the investigation had found that Huang had exercised poor judgement in certain unrelated incidents but had done nothing wrong otherwise.

Praising the Nvidia chief's contribution to the semiconductor industry, Trump said, "We have to protect our geniuses, and he's certainly a genius. And I believe that you have to protect our geniuses. We don't have enough of them."

Trump also recalled his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying Xi had described Huang as the "most brilliant person" in the industry.

The US President further argued that losing a technology leader of Huang's stature would pose a greater long-term threat than the controversy surrounding him.

"Losing the brainpower like somebody like Jensen — to me, that would be a far bigger threat than anything we're talking about," Trump said.

Musk had campaigned for Huang's return

Musk had emerged as one of Huang's most vocal supporters during the controversy, questioning Nvidia's decision to part ways with its co-founder and backing a public petition seeking his reinstatement.

Speaking at The New York Times DealBook Summit last week, Musk argued that Huang was difficult to replace and that his departure could hurt the company.

"There's no one that can really replace Jensen. He performs the roles of several people," Musk said.

Comparing Huang's exit to dropping basketball legend Michael Jordan from a team on a winning streak, Musk questioned whether the decision served shareholders' interests.

He acknowledged that Huang might have made mistakes but argued that they should be weighed against his contributions to Nvidia. Musk also said he did not believe Huang was "disloyal to the United States".

Why did Huang leave Nvidia?

Huang's departure had followed reports of alleged relationships with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence, as well as two other women. The allegations triggered concerns over potential espionage and whether sensitive information or restricted semiconductor technology could have been passed to China.

The controversy also drew scrutiny from US lawmakers over Nvidia's role in the export and possible diversion of advanced American AI chips to Chinese companies.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast said Huang and Nvidia General Counsel Tim Teter would appear before congressional committees during the week of November 30 for recorded, under-oath interviews. Huang is scheduled to testify before Congress on December 1.

Nvidia board unanimously approves reinstatement

Nvidia announced on Monday that its board had unanimously reinstated Huang as president, CEO and board director with immediate effect.

The board said it had held discussions with Huang and was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company. It also sought input from senior US government officials before concluding that his return posed no national security risk.

"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," board chair Harvey C Jones said.

The decision ends the interim leadership arrangement under Colette Kress, who will return to her responsibilities as the company's chief financial officer.

Huang said he was honoured to return to Nvidia and lead a company at the forefront of a new industrial revolution.

However, the board's independent investigation into reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation will continue.