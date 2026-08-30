Trump hails 'biggest oil deal' in history, Venezuela interim president says 25-year deal targets 1.5 mn bpd

Venezuela interim President Delcy Rodriguez said the 25-year US energy deal hailed by Trump as the biggest oil deal in history, targets 1.5 million bpd from 17 oilfields, gives US access to 65 billion barrels and USD 209 bn revenue for Venezuela.

A day after the signing of what President Donald Trump described as the "biggest oil deal in world history", Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez on Sunday said that the energy agreement signed with the United States would remain in force for 25 years, target an increase in crude output to 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd), and preserve the country's sovereignty over its natural resources.

Addressing the nation in a television address, Rodriguez hailed the accord as a "historic" deal that would help revive the economy and boost government revenue, saying it would help shape the country's future, Reuters reported.

"This 25-year bilateral project envisages the development of 17 strategic oilfields with a production target of more than 1.5 million barrels per day," Rodriguez said on state broadcaster VTV.

Along with fulfilling the target of 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd), the broader plan also includes the development of eight greenfield oil blocks as part of a wider expansion of the country's energy sector, she said, according to Reuters.

Trump hails accord as 'biggest oil deal in world history'

The United States and Venezuela inked what Trump described as the "biggest oil deal in world history", which would increase American access to crude, expand supplies and eventually bring down gasoline prices.

The US will have access to more than 65 billion barrels of Venezuelan oil reserves through a partnership involving the government and private businesses.

"At my direction, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, working closely with Highly Respected Interim President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, and, through a partnership with private business, have secured majority US control of more than 65 BILLION BARRELS of proven Oil Reserves in Venezuela, at no cost to the American Taxpayer," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He said the agreement was a major boost for US energy supplies and claimed it would "MORE THAN DOUBLE" American oil reserves and help lower gas prices.

Venezuela hails deal

Rodriguez welcomed the deal and said that the agreement could generate about USD 209 billion in revenue for the Venezuelan state, based on a benchmark oil price of USD 65 per barrel.

She said roughly USD 19 from each barrel produced and sold under the arrangement would flow directly to Venezuela, providing a significant boost to government revenue, as per Reuters.

She added that the agreement aims to turn "cold, inert" resources underground to "a source of social and economic well-being for the people of Venezuela," according to AFP.

What makes Venezuela particularly important to Washington is that the country has the world's largest proven crude oil reserves.

The deal comes months after US forces entered Venezuela and captured then-President Nicolas Maduro. Maduro was subsequently taken to the US to face federal charges allegedly due to involvement in a narco-terrorism and cocaine-trafficking conspiracy.