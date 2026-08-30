FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Toxic box office collection Day 4: Yash-starrer shows no growth despite weekend, continues to struggle on Saturday, yet it crosses Rs 250 crore mark

Toxic box office collection Day 4: Yash-starrer shows no growth despite weekend

BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi over 'purification' incident: 'No angle of caste in it'

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over 'purification' row: 'No caste angle in it'

India hit by major setback ahead of Asian Games 2026 as long-distance runner Abhishek Pal faces doping notice

India hit by major setback ahead of Asian Games as Abhishek Pal faces doping

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director

Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss

From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost

From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films

OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Trump hails 'biggest oil deal' in history, Venezuela interim president says 25-year deal targets 1.5 mn bpd

Venezuela interim President Delcy Rodriguez said the 25-year US energy deal hailed by Trump as the biggest oil deal in history, targets 1.5 million bpd from 17 oilfields, gives US access to 65 billion barrels and USD 209 bn revenue for Venezuela.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 30, 2026, 12:49 PM IST

Trump hails 'biggest oil deal' in history, Venezuela interim president says 25-year deal targets 1.5 mn bpd
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A day after the signing of what President Donald Trump described as the "biggest oil deal in world history", Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez on Sunday said that the energy agreement signed with the United States would remain in force for 25 years, target an increase in crude output to 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd), and preserve the country's sovereignty over its natural resources.

Addressing the nation in a television address, Rodriguez hailed the accord as a "historic" deal that would help revive the economy and boost government revenue, saying it would help shape the country's future, Reuters reported.

"This 25-year bilateral project envisages the development of 17 strategic oilfields with a production target of more than 1.5 million barrels per day," Rodriguez said on state broadcaster VTV.

Along with fulfilling the target of 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd), the broader plan also includes the development of eight greenfield oil blocks as part of a wider expansion of the country's energy sector, she said, according to Reuters.

Trump hails accord as 'biggest oil deal in world history'

The United States and Venezuela inked what Trump described as the "biggest oil deal in world history", which would increase American access to crude, expand supplies and eventually bring down gasoline prices.

The US will have access to more than 65 billion barrels of Venezuelan oil reserves through a partnership involving the government and private businesses.

"At my direction, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, working closely with Highly Respected Interim President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, and, through a partnership with private business, have secured majority US control of more than 65 BILLION BARRELS of proven Oil Reserves in Venezuela, at no cost to the American Taxpayer," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He said the agreement was a major boost for US energy supplies and claimed it would "MORE THAN DOUBLE" American oil reserves and help lower gas prices.

Venezuela hails deal

Rodriguez welcomed the deal and said that the agreement could generate about USD 209 billion in revenue for the Venezuelan state, based on a benchmark oil price of USD 65 per barrel.

She said roughly USD 19 from each barrel produced and sold under the arrangement would flow directly to Venezuela, providing a significant boost to government revenue, as per Reuters.

She added that the agreement aims to turn "cold, inert" resources underground to "a source of social and economic well-being for the people of Venezuela," according to AFP.

What makes Venezuela particularly important to Washington is that the country has the world's largest proven crude oil reserves.

The deal comes months after US forces entered Venezuela and captured then-President Nicolas Maduro. Maduro was subsequently taken to the US to face federal charges allegedly due to involvement in a narco-terrorism and cocaine-trafficking conspiracy.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Trump hails 'biggest oil deal' in history, Venezuela interim president says 25-year deal targets 1.5 mn bpd
Biggest oil deal in history: Trump hails Venezuela pact for 65 bn barrels
Nepal floods: Death toll surges past 700, search for survivors continues
Nepal floods: Death toll surges past 700, search for survivors continues
India women-Pakistan Asia Cup clash: Amol Muzumdar breaks silence on handshake
India women-Pakistan Asia Cup clash: Amol Muzumdar breaks silence on handshake
Fresh flood warning in Nepal: Is rising Bhote Koshi a cause for concern?
Fresh flood warning in Nepal: Is rising Bhote Koshi a cause for concern?
Who was Gurpreet Gopi? AAP leader chased before being shot dead in Punjab
Who was Gurpreet Gopi? AAP leader chased before being shot dead in Punjab
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss
From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost
From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films
OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael
Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil: 5 actors who played visually-impaired characters on screen
Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa: 5 actors who played blind characters
From Karanvir Bohra to Jannat Zubair, Prince Narula, Hiten Tejwani: TV stars making big with most-popualr microdramas
From Karanvir to Hiten: TV stars making big with popular microdramas
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement