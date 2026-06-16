Trump gets surprise ‘47’ Germany jersey from Chancellor Merz at G7 Summit | See pics

US President Donald Trump got a surprise gift from the Federal Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz. Trump received a special personalised '47' jersey, which is a reference to Trump serving as the 47th President of the US.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz presented US President Donald Trump with a personalised football jersey during the 52nd G7 Summit in the French resort town of Evian-les-Bains on Tuesday. In a special post on his X handle, Merz shared a couple of pictures of the moment wherein he is seen presenting the personalised jersey to Trump, bearing the number '47', which is a reference to Trump serving as the 47th President of the United States.

Take a look

Happy belated 80th birthday, @POTUS. After all, we're on the same team. pic.twitter.com/rDmhnAqNM3 — Bundeskanzler Friedrich Merz (@bundeskanzler) June 16, 2026

''Happy belated 80th birthday, @POTUS. After all, we're on the same team,'' the Federal Chancellor of Germany said in his post on X.

For those unversed, the US, along with Mexico and Canada, are hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026. In their tournament opener, the US defeated Paraguay 4-1 while Germany thrashed Curacao 7-1 in their first game.

Last Sunday, President Trump also hosted a UFC fight on the White House grounds as part of America's 250th anniversary. Several key leaders from his administration and his supporters were present at the event. After the conclusion of the fights, the crowd sang the 'Happy Birthday' song for Trump.

Meanwhile, the 52nd G7 Summit is underway in France, wherein leaders of the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom are set to discuss global issues such as the Israel-Iran conflict, the war in Ukraine, and trade tensions, among others. Apart from these members, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also invited for the Summit as a guest. As per the latest report, PM Modi has also arrived in France for the Summit.