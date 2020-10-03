Headlines

Trump 'fever free' for last 24 hours, 'not on supplemental oxygen': White House Doctor

Trump has been admitted to the nation`s premier military hospital in Washington for several days, limiting his campaigning in the crucial month before the November 3 US presidential elections.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 03, 2020, 11:08 PM IST

White House Physician Sean Conley announced on Saturday that President Trump is"doing very well", and has been "fever free" for the last 24 hours.

On Friday night, Trump was moved to Walter Reed Military Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland on Conley's recommendation after consulting specialists from there and the Johns Hopkins University.

Trump has been admitted to the nation`s premier military hospital in Washington for several days, limiting his campaigning in the crucial month before the November 3 US presidential elections.

"At this time, the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the President has made since Thursday. He had a mild cough and some nasal congestion and fatigue, all of which are now resolving and improving," Conley said.

"The President this morning is not on oxygen, not having difficulty breathing or walking around with the White House medical unit upstairs," the physician said.

The team of doctors announced that Trump`s cardiac function and kidney function are normal.

Conley reported that the hospital plans to complete a five-day treatment course for Remdesivir. Trump has already got the first dose.

On Thursday midnight, Trump was diagnosed with Covid-19. He announced on Twitter that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19 tests after one of Trump's senior advisers tested positive for the infection.

Hicks travels regularly with the president on Air Force One and, along with other senior aides, accompanied him to Ohio for the presidential debate on Tuesday and to Minnesota for a campaign event on Wednesday.

(With IANS inputs)

Who was Gorakh Sharma? India's first Bass guitarist, who played in over 500 films including Darr, Karz and Aashiqui

Section 144 in Noida, Ghaziabad till October 15: Check guidelines for festive season, Delhi G20 Summit

Motorola launches Moto G54 affordable 5G phone in India, price starts at Rs 14,999

Happy Teachers’ Day 2023: Meet teacher who was once richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is…

Meet woman who helps brother run Rs 73,090 crore firm, daughter of India's second richest mining billionaire

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

