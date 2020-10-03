Trump 'fever free' for last 24 hours, 'not on supplemental oxygen': White House Doctor

Trump has been admitted to the nation`s premier military hospital in Washington for several days, limiting his campaigning in the crucial month before the November 3 US presidential elections.

White House Physician Sean Conley announced on Saturday that President Trump is"doing very well", and has been "fever free" for the last 24 hours.

On Friday night, Trump was moved to Walter Reed Military Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland on Conley's recommendation after consulting specialists from there and the Johns Hopkins University.

"At this time, the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the President has made since Thursday. He had a mild cough and some nasal congestion and fatigue, all of which are now resolving and improving," Conley said.

"The President this morning is not on oxygen, not having difficulty breathing or walking around with the White House medical unit upstairs," the physician said.

The team of doctors announced that Trump`s cardiac function and kidney function are normal.

Conley reported that the hospital plans to complete a five-day treatment course for Remdesivir. Trump has already got the first dose.

On Thursday midnight, Trump was diagnosed with Covid-19. He announced on Twitter that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19 tests after one of Trump's senior advisers tested positive for the infection.

Hicks travels regularly with the president on Air Force One and, along with other senior aides, accompanied him to Ohio for the presidential debate on Tuesday and to Minnesota for a campaign event on Wednesday.

(With IANS inputs)