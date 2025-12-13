FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Trump faces opposition over 50% tariffs on India; US lawmakers take MAJOR decision, introduce....

Three members of the US House of Representatives on Friday (local time) introduced a resolution aimed at terminating President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration that imposed tariffs of up to 50 per cent on imports from India, calling the measures 'illegal' and harmful to American workers

Latest News

Varsh Agarwal

Updated : Dec 13, 2025, 07:15 AM IST

Trump faces opposition over 50% tariffs on India; US lawmakers take MAJOR decision, introduce....
US President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration, which imposes tariffs of up to 50% on imports from India, is facing opposition from three members US the US House of Representatives, who have introduced a resolution to terminate it. The resolution cites harm to American workers, consumers, and bilateral ties. The lawmakers, led by Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, argue the measures are "illegal" and counterproductive, disrupting supply chains and increasing costs for consumers. 

US lawmakers introduce congressional resolution end 50 per cent tariff on India

The resolution, spearheaded by Representatives Deborah Ross, Marc Veasey, and Raja Krishnamoorthi, follows a bipartisan Senate measure to end similar tariffs on Brazil and curb the President's use of emergency powers to raise import duties. According to the release, the resolution seeks to rescind the additional 25 per cent "secondary" duties imposed on India on August 27, 2025, on top of earlier reciprocal tariffs, which together raised duties on many Indian-origin products to 50 per cent under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA)."North Carolina's economy is deeply connected to India through trade, investment, and a vibrant Indian American community," said Congresswoman Ross, highlighting that Indian companies have invested over a billion dollars in the state, creating thousands of jobs in sectors such as life sciences and technology, while North Carolina manufacturers export hundreds of millions of dollars in goods to India annually."India is an important cultural, economic, and strategic partner, and these illegal tariffs are a tax on everyday North Texans who are already struggling with rising costs," Congressman Veasey added

.Meanwhile, Indian-American Congressman Krishnamoorthi said the tariffs were "counterproductive, disrupt supply chains, harm American workers, and drive up costs for consumers," stressing that ending them would help strengthen US-India economic and security cooperation."Instead of advancing American interests or security, these duties disrupt supply chains, harm American workers, and drive up costs for consumers. Ending these damaging tariffs will allow the United States to engage with India to advance our shared economic and security needs," Krishnamoorthi added.

The resolution is part of a broader push by congressional Democrats to challenge Trump's unilateral trade measures and reset America's relations with India. Earlier in October, Ross, Veasey, and Krishnamoorthi, along with Congressman Ro Khanna and 19 other Members of Congress, had urged the President to reverse his tariff policies and repair strained bilateral ties with India."Ending Trump's India tariffs is part of a broader effort by congressional Democrats to reclaim Congress' constitutional authority over trade and to stop the President from using emergency powers to unilaterally impose his misguided trade policies," the release stated.

US imposes a 50 per cent tariff on India

Earlier in August, Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods starting August 1, followed by another 25 per cent increase days later, citing India's continued purchase of Russian oil, taking the total to 50 per cent, claiming that it fuels Moscow's war purpose in Ukraine.

(With inputs from ANI)

