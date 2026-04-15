Trump expands Iran fight to Italy PM Meloni after NATO, Pope Leo spats| Explained

The spat with NATO, Pope Leo XIV, stemmed from Trump’s demand that allies back the US position on Iran. What are his issues with Italy PM Meloni?

The US president has widened his attacks amid escalating tensions with Iran. After lashing out at NATO and Pope Leo XIV, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni — one of his close allies — is now facing criticism. Trump called her out over Iran, saying she lacked courage for not joining the US in confronting Tehran. Trump’s comments came after Meloni’s far-right government said it would suspend the automatic renewal of its defence cooperation agreement with Israel.

"Giorgia Meloni doesn’t want to help us in the war. I’m shocked, thought she had courage, but I was wrong. Do people like the fact that your president isn’t doing anything to get the oil [in Iran]? Trump told the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. Earlier, Meloni had criticised Trump’s remarks against Pope Leo, calling them “unacceptable.” Trump hit back, saying she was the unacceptable one and claimed she doesn’t care if Iran gets a nuclear weapon, adding that Iran “would blow up Italy in two minutes” if it had the chance.

How did the Trump-Meloni clash begin?

PM Meloni distanced herself from the Iran war, citing that Italy would suspend the automatic renewal of its defence cooperation agreement with Israel. Further, Italy refused to let US fighters use a Sicilian airbase for combat operations in Iran. She said the US–Israeli action was part of “unilateral interventions outside the scope of international law' while stating that Rome was instead providing air-defence assets to Gulf countries hit by Iranian strikes. Following these instances, Trump accused her of lacking courage for not helping the U.S. in the Iran war, despite Italy getting “much of its oil from the region”.

Further, when Meloni had called Trump’s criticism of Pope Leo XIV “unacceptable” after the pontiff repeatedly called for an end to the Middle East war, Trump fired back that she was the “unacceptable” one.

Trump vs NATO, Pope XIV

Trump accused NATO allies of refusing to help with Iran, singling out several members for blocking U.S. military flights and not contributing to securing the Strait of Hormuz. Trump argued allies benefit from US action but won’t share the burden. Against Pope Leo XIV, who repeatedly called for de-escalation in the Middle East and criticised the U.S.–Israel strikes on Iran, Trump called the Pope “WEAK on Crime” and “terrible for Foreign Policy,” telling him to “focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician”.

In a nutshell, the spat with NATO, Pope Leo XIV, and Meloni stemmed from Trump’s demand that allies back the U position on Iran. Those who urged restraint or stayed neutral got publicly targeted.