Trump-Epstein birthday note puts US President's signature under scrutiny; White House weighs in on viral card

A resurfaced birthday letter allegedly signed by President Donald Trump for Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday has triggered controversy following its public release by the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee. Check out the viral Trump-Epstein birthday letter, why it is controversial.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 09, 2025, 08:56 AM IST

Trump-Epstein birthday note puts US President's signature under scrutiny; White House weighs in on viral card
Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a letter allegedly signed by President Donald Trump for sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's 50th birthday, sparking controversy over the authenticity of the US President's signature. The letter, which has gone viral, contains stylised dialogue between "Donald" and "Jeffrey," ending with the line, “A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday, and may every day be a wonderful secret.” The letter features a handwritten note and a doodle of a curvaceous naked woman, with Trump's name appearing where pubic hair would be. 

Trump-Epstein birthday letter

“We got Trump’s birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein that the President said doesn’t exist. Trump talks about a “wonderful secret” the two of them shared. What is he hiding? Release the files,” Oversight Democrats wrote on X.
 

White House responds

The Trump White House denied the authenticity of the note, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt writing on X, “The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire 'Birthday Card' story is false.” “As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it. President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation,” she added. “Furthermore, the “reporter” @joe_palazzolo, who wrote this hatchet job reached out for comment at the EXACT same minute he published his story, giving us no time to respond. This is FAKE NEWS to perpetuate the Democrat Epstein Hoax!”

Trump denies, calls it 'fake'

Earlier, Trump denied the letter, saying, "These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don't draw pictures." He filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal, which initially reported on the note in July. The letter is reportedly part of a birthday book gifted to Epstein in 2003. It was recently handed over by Epstein’s estate in response to a subpoena from the House Oversight Committee. The document includes messages from other high-profile individuals like former President Bill Clinton and attorney Alan Dershowitz.

Social media users are abuzz with speculation despite Trump's denial and $10 billion defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal. Many users believe the signature is authentic, citing similarities to Trump's verified signatures, including a 1995 letter to Lillian Jane Volk and a 1999 letter to Larry King. Trump's allies, however, attribute the letter to a political smear, questioning its authenticity due to its provocative content. The debate remains unresolved, with no official forensic handwriting analysis released to support or refute the claims. 

