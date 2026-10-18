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Trump endorses Netanyahu for re-election, warns Israel against choosing ‘wrong leader’

US President Donald Trump endorses Benjamin Netanyahu for re-election, praising his handling of Iran and warning Israel against choosing the “wrong leader” ahead of the October 2026 election.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 18, 2026, 10:53 PM IST

Trump endorses Netanyahu for re-election, warns Israel against choosing ‘wrong leader’
Trump endorses Netanyahu for re-election, warns Israel against choosing ‘wrong leader’ (Source: ANI)
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US President Donald Trump backed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for re-election, praising his leadership in handling Iran. Trump asserted that Israel requires a figure of his standing at the helm.

Trump praises Netanyahu's leadership on Iran

Taking to his Truth Social account, Trump lauded Netanyahu as a “Great Warrior Prime Minister” and an even greater “Partner for Peace”, specifically regarding the confrontation with Iran. 

Highlighting Tehran's enduring hostility towards Israel and the United States, Trump cited its “51-year-old chant” of “Death to Israel, Death to America! We will destroy the Little Satan and the Big Satan.”Questioning how any nation could endure such threats over decades, Trump argued that rhetoric eventually materialises into action, making it only a matter of time before Iran actualises its threats. He claimed that Iran had already been weakened on several fronts, both militarily and financially, though he maintained that the danger remained active. Unless Tehran altered its course swiftly, he warned, the US and its allies would “soon finish the job”.

Trump emphasised that his backing of Netanyahu extended past personal praise, pointing out that Israel's leadership choice would carry direct consequences for Washington's approach to Iran. He warned that if Israel selected the “wrong Leader”, implying anyone besides Netanyahu, the United States might be forced to confront Iran single-handedly. “I am not inclined to do so,” Trump said.Much of the statement focused on Netanyahu's resilience under political pressure. 

Characterised as “Strong, Brave, and Brilliant”, the Israeli leader was commended for standing firm amidst years of domestic and international opposition. Trump noted that while others might have yielded under comparable pressure, Netanyahu had grown stronger and demonstrated the exact resolve Washington expects from an Israeli ally.

“This is the kind of Partner that the United States of America is demanding of Israel, a Country for which it has done so much,” Trump stated, concluding with his “Complete and Total Endorsement” for the upcoming prime ministerial race. “BIBI NETANYAHU WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!” Trump declared.

Promptly acknowledging the high-profile backing, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded publicly to express gratitude for the strong endorsement.

Taking to X, Netanyahu wrote, “Thank you, President Trump, for the tremendous support and the joint work. Together we will complete the mission!”

Trump’s endorsement comes ahead of Israel’s 2026 Election

Meanwhile, Trump’s endorsement of Netanyahu comes amid heightened tensions with Iran and ahead of Israel’s October 27, 2026, parliamentary election. 

Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister and leader of the right-wing Likud party, has built his political career around national security, opposing Iran’s nuclear ambitions and maintaining close ties with Washington. Trump and Netanyahu have long shared positions on Iran, with Trump withdrawing the US from the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement in 2018 during his first presidency. 
Their relationship has also centred on military cooperation and efforts to counter Tehran’s regional influence. 

Netanyahu, however, faces domestic political challenges over security concerns, the handling of conflicts involving Israel and the wider regional situation. The impact of Trump’s support on Israeli voters remains uncertain, and a change in Israel’s leadership would not automatically determine Washington’s future policy towards Tehran.

(With inputs from ANI)

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