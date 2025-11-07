Trump emphsises denuclearization, says enough nuke to destroy world '150 times', Putin, Xi decided to...

'Imagine it's a World Cup final...': Irfan Pathan flags major DRS flaw, calls for immediate ICC rule change
WORLD
US President Donald Trump pushed for global denuclearisation on Thursday while giving a warning of US being powerful enough to “blow up the world”. While addressing reporters at the White House, Trump said that the United States is the top nation in terms of nuclear capabilities, followed by Russia and China, and said that there was “no need for this.”
“I think that denuclearisation would be a great thing. We could blow up the world 150 times. There's no need for this. I've spoken to President Putin about it, I've spoken to President Xi about it — and everybody would like to spend all that money on other things.” “I want peace all over the world,” Trump added.
Trump's remarks come amid his earlier announcement of US planning to resume nuclear testing and directed the Pentagon to restart weapons trials.
Days earlier, Trump revealed that Pakistan is among the countries that have been actively testing nuclear weapons, citing it as part of a broader pattern among other states that necessitates the US resuming its own nuclear tests. In an interview with CBS News's 60 Minutes on November 2, Trump said several countries, including Russia, China, North Korea, and Pakistan, are conducting nuclear tests, while the US remains the only nation that does not.
“Russia's testing and China's testing, but they don't talk about it. We're an open society. We're different. We talk about it. We have to talk about it because otherwise you people are going to report. They don't have reporters that are going to be writing about it. We're going to test because they test and others test. And certainly North Korea's been testing. Pakistan's been testing,” he said.
Trump made these remarks when he was asked about his decision of “detonating nuclear weapons” after more than 30 years following Russia's recent trials of advanced nuclear-capable systems, including a Poseidon underwater drone.