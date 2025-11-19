Trump defends Saudi crown prince over killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, says 'things happen'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
The crown prince visited Washington for the first time in seven years as the US and Saudi Arabia worked to improve relations strained by Khashoggi's death. Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist living in the US, had been a strong critic of the Saudi government.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 19, 2025, 07:24 AM IST

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday rejected the findings of American intelligence agencies that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman knew about the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Trump said the crown prince “knew nothing” about the incident.

The crown prince visited Washington for the first time in seven years as the US and Saudi Arabia worked to improve relations strained by Khashoggi’s death. Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist living in the US, had been a strong critic of the Saudi government.

During a press conference, an ABC News reporter asked Trump why Americans should trust the crown prince when US intelligence believed he approved the killing. Trump interrupted the question, calling the reporter “fake news.” He defended the prince, saying “things happen” and describing Khashoggi as a “very controversial person.” Trump insisted the crown prince had no role in the murder and told the reporter not to ask uncomfortable questions.

US intelligence agencies had previously concluded that the crown prince likely approved the killing. These findings were released in 2021 during the early months of the Biden administration.

When asked about the case, the crown prince said the incident was “very painful” and “a major mistake.” He said it was heartbreaking to see someone die illegally and claimed that Saudi Arabia has strengthened its systems to prevent similar events in the future.

Trump praised the crown prince during the visit, saying Saudi Arabia had made progress on human rights, though he did not give examples. He called Prince Mohammed a “good friend” and said he was proud of the prince’s “incredible” achievements.

Earlier in the day, Trump held a grand welcome ceremony at the White House. The event featured a US Marine Band performance and a military flyover. Although the visit was not a formal state visit—because the crown prince is not the head of state, Prince Mohammed has been handling most government responsibilities as his father, King Salman, 89, faces health challenges.

