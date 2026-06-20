Trump debuts new $400mn presidential jet from Qatar, calls it 'flying White House'

During the event, Trump also thanked the Emir of Qatar for the gift and toured the aircraft, showcasing its upgraded interiors and capabilities.

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) unveiled a new presidential aircraft, a modified Boeing 747 gifted by Qatar, describing it as a "flying White House" and one of the most advanced aircraft ever operated by the United States.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Trump praised the aircraft's transformation and capabilities, saying it had been completed in a remarkably short period."This plane was transformed into a flying White House at a level of luxury that nobody's ever seen before, probably even almost outside of an airplane," Trump said.

"Nobody's ever seen anything like this, and in only 10 months, a timeframe no one thought possible," he added.

Highlighting the aircraft's performance, Trump said, "Our pilots, designers, and engineers prepared an aircraft that is the largest Air Force One ever built. It flies further and faster than any Air Force One ever, and it is among the most beautiful aircraft the Air Force will ever see or operate."The aircraft, a luxury Boeing 747, had previously generated controversy after Qatar offered it to replace the presidential jet last year. The proposal raised legal and ethical concerns as it was considered one of the largest foreign gifts ever received by the US government.

Trump had defended accepting the aircraft, stating that he would be "stupid" not to accept the offer.

According to industry groups, it was estimated that the aircraft's value was approximately USD 400 million. During the event, Trump also thanked the Emir of Qatar for the gift and toured the aircraft, showcasing its upgraded interiors and capabilities.

In a statement, the US Air Force announced that the aircraft, designated the VC-25B Bridge, has officially arrived at the Presidential Airlift Group and will begin its initial commissioning flights before entering full presidential service.

According to the statement issued by the US Air Force Public Affairs, the aircraft has received its new red, white and blue livery and undergone final government modifications to serve as a secure executive transport platform for the President."The safety and security of the commander in chief is our highest priority," said Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink." From the beginning, we meticulously evaluated every requirement to accelerate delivery while maintaining the high standards expected of the presidential mission," he added.

The Air Force said commissioning flights will serve as the aircraft's final evaluation phase, allowing the White House and military officials to validate mission capabilities and operational readiness before it joins the active executive airlift fleet alongside the existing VC-25A and C-32 aircraft.

Officials emphasised that the aircraft has been equipped with advanced security systems and secure communications capabilities to ensure the President remains protected and fully connected during missions.

The delivery is also expected to ease operational pressure on the ageing VC-25A fleet until Boeing's long-term VC-25B presidential aircraft programme becomes fully operational."We are proud to deliver the VC-25B Bridge aircraft to the President," Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach said."Many thought it could not be done, but the United States Air Force was able to execute and provide a secure, reliable airborne command post on an accelerated timeline," he added.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)