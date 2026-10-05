Trump confuses India with Brazil, claims 125 million voted in ‘presidential election’

Trump made an unusual India-Brazil mix-up while talking about Brazil’s presidential election, mistakenly mentioning India and saying 125 million people had voted in the polls.

US President Donald Trump is again making headlines, and this time for his recent post wherein he appeared to confuse India with Brazil while commenting on the presidential election in the South American nation. In his recent post on Truth Social, he claimed that 125 million people voted in the 'first round of India's Presidential Election', comparing the speed of vote counting in other countries with that in the United States. In the post, he claimed that the results after huge vote counting were announced shortly after the voting ended on the same day.

What did Trump write on Truth Social?

In his post, the US President wrote, ''125 Million People voted today in the first round of India’s Presidential Election. The results came out shortly after the vote closed, on the SAME DAY! In Detroit, Philadelphia, California, and numerous other US Cities and States, the results, with much smaller numbers, will often take weeks to Rig, I mean, calculate. Voting in America is CORRUPT!!! President DJT.''

Around 11.45 pm in Washington DC, Trump mistakes Brazil with India over Presidential elections while criticizing voting process in US. Brazil elections results are out, with Flávio Bolsonaro winning the first round. https://t.co/Yc5NBaG1rO — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) October 5, 2026

Why was Trump's post mistaken?

For those wondering what Trump was referring to in his post and how he mixed up India with Brazil in connection with the presidential elections. In his Truth Social post, the POTUS appeared to have mixed up India with Brazil, which held the first round of its presidential election on October 4.

If you are no aware, India does not have a direct presidential election in which citizens vote for the President. In fact, the President of India is elected by an Electoral College comprising elected members of both Houses of Parliament, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and elected members of the Legislative Assemblies of the states.

The second round of voting in the presidential election in Brazil is scheduled for October 25, with Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Flavio Bolsonaro set to face each other.