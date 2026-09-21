Trump-CNN Row Escalates: Major US TV networks suspend White House pool coverage

Trump’s White House barred CNN, MS NOW and Politico, prompting major US TV networks to suspend shared presidential pool coverage.

Major US television networks ABC News, CBS News, Fox News, NBC News and CNN have suspended their shared coverage of President Donald Trump. The move comes as the White House barred CNN, MS NOW and Politico from its grounds, accusing the outlets of publishing fake news.

Why did networks suspend the TV pool?

The TV networks have suspended the traditional White House television pool rather than replacing CNN as the scheduled broadcaster. The five networks normally rotate responsibility for sending camera crews to presidential events and share the footage with other broadcasters. The ban has left a key gap in video coverage of the US President's public events.

CNN reported that the decision was communicated in an email from Bryan Boughton, the Fox News Washington bureau chief who currently chairs the television pool. “This follows the White House’s position preventing CNN from fulfilling its assigned pool duties,” Boughton wrote to other pool subscribers, as reported by CNN. “There will be no replacement pool put in place."According to CNN, the operational pause directly halts the shared coverage model that media outlets worldwide rely on for presidential events.“This is to advise that, effective today, the TV pool will not be covering events designated as pool coverage of the President,” Boughton wrote in the email.

CNN further reported that the suspension applies specifically to presidential events, while standard coverage of other government functions remains unaffected. All other TV pool coverage “will continue as normal, including Congress, VIPs, and selected events in Washington and around the country,” Boughton added.

Major news networks, including members of the White House television pool, issued a joint statement condemning the Trump administration’s credential revocations, warning that no government has the right to block press access over critical reporting. "The public has a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about its government. No administration should restrict a news organisation because it objects to its reporting," they said.

News networks back press access, sue White House

The show of solidarity from major broadcast and cable networks comes after CNN, MS NOW, and POLITICO launched a First Amendment lawsuit against the White House following the sudden revocation of press credentials for their journalists. The news outlets, calling the action a threat to press freedom, said that the action was taken to free independent journalism from "government interference."

"Without notice or process, the White House revoked our journalists’ credentials because it objected to our reporting," the organisations stated. "Left unchallenged, this threatens press freedom and the public’s right to independent journalism free from government interference."CNN has reported that the emergency filing is set for review by a federal judge in the DC District Court, with administration officials potentially facing hearings and legal arguments in the coming days.

Trump banned the three news outlets from the White House, and on Saturday the journalists from the affected organisations were denied access to the White House complex, and some had their press credentials confiscated. However, Trump defended his decision to bar the three news outlets from the White House, characterising the media access ban as an action against "fake news" rather than an attack on constitutional press freedoms.

(With inputs from ANI)