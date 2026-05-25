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Trump claims proposed Iran deal will block nuclear weapons, offer no cash

Trump criticised the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal and claimed his proposed agreement would prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 25, 2026, 07:51 AM IST | Edited by : Varsha Agarwal

Trump claims proposed Iran deal will block nuclear weapons, offer no cash
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Donald Trump said that any future deal with Iran under his administration would involve no financial concessions and would be fundamentally different from the agreement reached during former US President Barack Obama's tenure.

In a post on social media, Trump criticised the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal and claimed his proposed agreement would prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons. The deal will differ from the one crafted by former US President Barack Obama, he said.

"If I make a deal with Iran, it will be a good and proper one, not like the one made by Obama, which gave Iran massive amounts of CASH, and a clear and open path to a Nuclear Weapon. Our deal is the exact opposite, but nobody has seen it or knows what it is. It isn't even fully negotiated yet. So don't listen to the losers, who are critical about something they know nothing about. Unlike those before me who should have solved this problem many years ago, I don't make bad deals! President DJT," he added.

US Senator Lindsey Graham signalled support for Trump's deal, arguing that any long-term agreement with Tehran should be tied to a dramatic expansion of the Abraham Accords.

In a post on X, he said, "Sen. Lindsey Graham signalled strong support for President Donald Trump's emerging Iran strategy Sunday, arguing that any long-term agreement with Tehran should be tied to a dramatic expansion of the Abraham Accords that would include Saudi Arabia and other major Muslim nations normalising relations with Israel."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that in his talks with Trump about the memorandum of understanding to reopen the Straits of Hormuz and the upcoming negotiations toward a final agreement on Iran's nuclear programme. In a post on X, he said, "I spoke last night with President Donald Trump about the memorandum of understanding to reopen the Straits of Hormuz and the upcoming negotiations toward a final agreement on Iran's nuclear programme. I expressed my deep appreciation to President Trump for his unwavering commitment to Israel's security, including during Operation Roaring Lion and Epic Fury, when American and Israeli forces fought shoulder to shoulder against the Iranian threat."

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

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