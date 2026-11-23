In a post on Truth Social, Trump referred to his predictions ahead of the midterm elections, claiming that a Democratic victory would lead to a substantial decline in stock markets and increased aggression by Iran.

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran intensified its drone and missile attacks following the November 3 midterm elections, alleging that Tehran had launched more such attacks in the past week than at any time in over a year.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump referred to his predictions ahead of the midterm elections, claiming that a Democratic victory would lead to a substantial decline in stock markets and increased aggression by Iran.

He further claimed that all the Iranian drones and missiles had been intercepted without causing any damage.

"As everyone remembers, I predicted two things concerning the November 3rd Midterm Elections. One, that if the Democrats win, the Stock Markets would go down, substantially, which they have, and two, that the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has killed 81,000 protestors as of today, will grow more aggressive in their attacks, which has also occurred. Iran has launched more drones and missiles in the last week than at any time for over a year," Trump wrote.

Trump also accused Democrats and Iran of trying to keep oil prices elevated for as long as possible, claiming that oil prices had witnessed a record decline since the elections.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the election outcome, Trump said voters had failed to understand the developments before casting their ballots and described the election as "very strange".

“Don’t worry, they’ve all been knocked down, and done no damage. Iranian leaders consider the Democrats weak, ineffective, and Country destroying, but I won’t let that happen! Both the Dems and Iran fought like hell to keep the Oil price up as long as possible and, since the Election, the Oil price has dropped by a record level. Too bad the Voters didn’t understand this before they pulled the trigger, but the whole Election was very “strange.” In the end, America will win! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” the post read.

In a separate post on Truth Social, Trump again linked the decline in oil prices to the midterm elections, claiming that the development had unfolded as he had predicted.

"Isn't it interesting that Oil prices have dropped precipitously after the Midterm Elections? I said that was going to happen. The whole thing is a Giant Hoax! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he wrote.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)