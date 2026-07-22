Trump claims Iran 'desperately' wants to talk; Tehran remains defiant

President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Tehran on Tuesday, declaring that the United States will hit "very, very powerfully" any site where Iran is even considering reconstituting nuclear capabilities, while re-claiming that the regime "desperately" wants dialogue as it gets "decimated."

President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Tehran on Tuesday, declaring that the United States will hit "very, very powerfully" any site where Iran is even considering reconstituting nuclear capabilities, while re-claiming that the regime "desperately" wants dialogue as it gets "decimated."

Speaking during a bilateral meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at the Oval Office, Trump pushed back against reporters' assertions that Tehran shows no sign of stopping hostilities, claiming intense activity behind closed doors.

"You don't know what the dialogue is behind the scenes, that they want to meet desperately, to try and end it because they're getting decimated. You don't get that when you listen to your fake station, but, you don't know. You don't know anything," Trump said.

Reflecting on past administration decisions and strategic military actions against Iran's nuclear infrastructure, Trump claimed that past strikes had saved the region from existential crisis.He asserted that if the US hadn't "terminated the nuclear deal" reached under President Barack Obama, "you wouldn't have Israel right now because they (Iran) would have had a nuclear weapon years ago."

The US President added that "if we didn't do the B2 bombers knocking out the nuclear sites a year ago, one of the first things we did early in the administration, they [Iran] would have a nuclear weapon, and you wouldn't have Israel," adding, "And in my opinion, you wouldn't have various other countries in the Middle East [as] they would have been terminated, extinguished."

Issuing an explicit warning against any attempt by Tehran to rebuild its nuclear infrastructure, Trump reiterated that Washington will take decisive military action.

"How about these people? They're in this because of nuclear weapons, and they're trying to possibly reconstitute a site? We'll hit that site. Any site where they're even thinking about nuclear -- we'll be hitting it very, very powerfully," he warned.

Addressing freedom of navigation and security in the Strait of Hormuz, Trump warned Iran against targeting commercial vessels.

"Iran's been given every opportunity to negotiate, to show that they're reasonable on the Strait of Hormuz--but if they're going to shoot at commercial shipping, then we're going to hit them 10x harder. Every night, we're degrading them further and further," he said.

Addressing the recent strikes, President Trump acknowledged that Iranian forces "did slip something through in Jordan" before announcing he will travel to Dover Air Force Base to pay his respects to fallen US service members killed by the regime's recent attacks.

"They did slip something through in Jordan. And if we had other operators, you know, it would have- would not have happened, unfortunately," he noted.

Asked if he believes Tehran is trying to affect the midterm elections by threatening access to the Strait of Hormuz, Trump told reporters, "They won't have any impact on me. I'm just going to do the right thing."

"I don't view it as 'Gee we're having an election in a period of time.' ... No, the election -- I can't think about that having to do with this," he added.

Meanwhile, the US Department of War has identified the service member killed during the controlled detonation of an Iranian one-way attack drone at Erbil Air Base in Iraq.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)