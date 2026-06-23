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Trump claims Iran agrees to 'infinite' nuclear inspections; Tehran denies deal

US President Donald Trump claimed that Tehran has consented to long-term, comprehensive monitoring of its nuclear infrastructure. Concurrently, Washington will ease shipping constraints in the Strait of Hormuz and release bound financial concessions, subject to stringent American oversight.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 23, 2026, 10:43 PM IST

Trump claims Iran agrees to 'infinite' nuclear inspections; Tehran denies deal
Trump claims Iran agrees to 'infinite' nuclear inspections amid denial (Reuters)
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US President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday that Tehran has consented to long-term, comprehensive monitoring of its nuclear infrastructure. Concurrently, Washington will ease shipping constraints in the Strait of Hormuz and release bound financial concessions, subject to stringent American oversight.

In a detailed social media statement on Truth Social, Trump asserted that the Iranian leadership had conceded significant ground during the ongoing diplomatic talks, which seek to establish a comprehensive peace framework following extensive Middle East hostilities.

"Despite their protestations and false statements to the contrary, coupled with the drumbeat of the Fake News, which is doing everything possible to make the US Victory as small and insignificant as possible, Iran has fully and completely agreed to the highest-level Nuclear inspections long into the future (Infinity!!!). This will ensure 'Nuclear Honesty.' If they did not agree to this, there would be no further negotiations!" Trump stated.

The US President further revealed that Washington has permitted the strategic maritime corridor to remain unobstructed, halting subsequent naval containment operations while preserving complete military readiness across the region. "Based on this and other major concessions being made by Iran, I have agreed to allow the Hormuz Strait to remain OPEN, with no further Naval Blockade. However, all ships are remaining in place should it be necessary to reinstitute the Blockade, which seems, at this point, highly unlikely," he noted.

However, the White House's declarations faced immediate public resistance from the Iranian administration regarding the scope of the nuclear monitoring framework. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei clarified that Tehran has not consented to any International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) oversight of specific atomic facilities affected by previous American and Israeli military operations.

"We have not had a meeting with the director general of the IAEA, nor do we have any plans for the agency to inspect Iran's nuclear facilities damaged by the US and Zionist military aggression," Baqaei stated. Echoing this stance, Iran's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ali Bahreini, dismissed the assertions, highlighting a stark divergence between Washington's official narrative and Tehran's public pronouncements.

Addressing the economic aspect of the negotiations, Trump emphasised that any relief from economic sanctions or the unfreezing of monetary assets would be placed under absolute US jurisdiction, restricted entirely to purchasing basic provisions from domestic American producers.

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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