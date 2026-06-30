Trump claims Doha meeting with Iran is on, Tehran denies any scheduled talks: 'Iranian delegation going to Qatar

Addressing reporters in Washington, Trump said the meeting was aimed at the “denuclearisation of Iran” and said he was optimistic about the outcome.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday repeated that a meeting with Iran would take place in Doha, even as Tehran maintained no talks with Washington were scheduled.

Addressing reporters in Washington, Trump said the meeting was aimed at the “denuclearisation of Iran” and said he was optimistic about the outcome.

Trump claims meeting in Doha

“There’ll be a meeting on that tomorrow in Doha, and they’re going to Qatar. They’re — I think they’ve already left, or they’re just about getting ready to leave. So we’ll see how that goes. But we’re doing very well on that front. The meeting in Doha is going to be perhaps important, perhaps not. We’re going to find out. But we’re winning militarily. It’s almost won militarily, I would say," Trump said.

Explaining the purpose of the proposed talks, Trump added, “It’s the denuclearisation of Iran. We don’t want them to have a nuclear weapon — and they’re not going to have a nuclear weapon. They’ve agreed to that in all fairness."

Iran denies Doha meeting

However, on Monday, Iran rejected President Trump’s claim that US-Iran talks would happen in Doha on Tuesday, stating no such meetings were scheduled in the coming days.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei noted that an Iranian technical team would travel to Qatar this week, but emphasized the visit was not linked to any meeting with US officials, Al Jazeera reported.

“No talks between Iran and the United States are scheduled in the coming days," Baghaei said.

According to the ministry, the Doha-bound delegation will work on “implementing the provisions of the memorandum of understanding” and will not meet with US representatives, IRNA reported.

The ministry added that the visit by US officials to Qatar “has no connection to the visit of the Iranian delegation."

Iran rules out technical meetings this week under 14-point MoU​

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, said that no technical working group meetings are scheduled for this week under the framework of the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding aimed at ending the conflict in West Asia.

"No technical working group meetings are scheduled for this week," Gharibabadi said in response to media queries, IRIB reported.

He added that while consultations with Qatar are continuing as usual, particularly regarding the implementation of commitments by the other party, reports claiming that technical working group discussions are currently taking place in Doha could not be confirmed.

"Although consultations with Qatar, including regarding the follow-up on the implementation of the other party's commitments, are ongoing as usual, some media reports that technical working group discussions are being held in Doha cannot be confirmed," he said.

Gharibabadi further stated that the first round of technical talks would only take place once the necessary conditions are in place and after an agreement is reached on the date and venue.

Meanwhile, Qatar has acted as one of the chief mediators in negotiations between Tehran and Washington.