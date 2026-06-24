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Trump challenges Lutnick over India tariff stats in tense White House discussion: 'Bulls**t numbers'

The book, by New York Times journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, documents Trump’s second term through its first 14 months using extensive interviews and reporting from within the White House.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 24, 2026, 02:09 PM IST

Trump challenges Lutnick over India tariff stats in tense White House discussion: 'Bulls**t numbers'
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A new book claims Donald Trump dismissed his administration’s own statistics on Indian tariffs and rebuked Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for presenting numbers that, in Trump’s view, greatly understated the duties New Delhi imposed on US goods.

Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump reports that Trump was certain India charged tariffs of 175% or more on American products, while USTR data showed far lower rates.

New book covers early days of Trump’s second presidency

The book, by New York Times journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, documents Trump’s second term through its first 14 months using extensive interviews and reporting from within the White House.

According to the account, the argument took place as Trump and his advisers were finalizing the major tariffs set to be rolled out in his April 2025 “Liberation Day” trade announcement.

Trump reportedly told officials he hadn’t received any concrete data on how much China or India taxed US goods, and dismissed the figures he was given as unreliable.

“Nobody has fucking given me any numbers. Hard facts of how much China tariffs us, how much India tariffs us. You give me bulls**t numbers," Trump is quoted as telling his officials.

 

Lutnick gave the president the tariff numbers from the USTR. Trump, however, rejected the figures and allegedly claimed his own team was giving him incorrect information.

“No, these are bullshit numbers," Trump said, according to the book, repeatedly dismissing the government’s data as “f***ing bullshit" despite Lutnick’s attempts to explain the figures.

He reportedly thought India’s duties on US products were 175% or more.

Breaking down India’s tariffs on US goods

While Trump’s 175% figure was much higher than the average rates reported by US officials, Washington has consistently criticized India for keeping high duties and other restrictions on American exports.

During follow-up trade negotiations with India, a White House fact sheet noted that India levied some of the highest tariffs on US goods of any large economy.

According to the document, India’s tariffs averaged as high as 37% on agricultural goods and surpassed 100% for some automobiles. The administration further cited regulatory and non-tariff measures it said impeded American exports.

Trump’s senior trade adviser Peter Navarro, considered the key designer of his tariff strategy, referred to India as the “maharaja of tariffs” when defending the US’s aggressive trade stance against New Delhi.

India, US unveil interim trade deal framework

After a long period of strained ties and discussions, the two countries announced a framework for an interim trade agreement in February 2026.

As part of the plan, the US would cut its reciprocal duty on Indian goods from 25% to 18%. Trump also dropped an extra 25% tariff tied to Russian oil after the White House said India agreed to halt those imports.

In exchange, India committed to removing or cutting duties on US industrial products and various food and farm goods.

The White House said the list covered dried distillers’ grains, red sorghum, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine, and spirits.

The framework hasn’t been completely rolled out, and India and the US are still negotiating the last terms of the interim agreement.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer held talks with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi this week to move the negotiations forward. The US said it’s still aiming for a “fair and reciprocal” agreement that works for both sides.

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