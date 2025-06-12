The programme provides foreigners with an opportunity to get permanent residency making an investment of $5 million.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday opened the ‘Gold Visa’ waitlist website as part of the new visa programme that offers for foreigners willing to become permanent residents in the United States. The government-backed website, trumpcard.gov featuring an image of a shiny, gold-coloured card bearing Donald Trump's face, has gone live where interested applicants can sign up.

Taking to X account, Truth Social, Trump wrote, “FOR FIVE MILLION $DOLLARS, THE TRUMP CARD IS COMING! Thousands have been calling and asking how they can sign up to ride a beautiful road in gaining access to the Greatest Country and Market anywhere in the World.” The programme provides foreigners with an opportunity to get permanent residency making an investment of $5 million.

The applicants have to visit the official Trump card website and fill in basic details about whether they are applying as individuals or on behalf of a business. Here are the steps to follow to sign up for the Trump Card waiting list.

Step 1: Visit the homepage trumpcard.gov

Step 2: Add details such as name, region, information of an individual or business, e-mail ID

Step 3: Mention the request for residency whether it is for the applicant, spouse, family or others.

Step 4: Submit after entering all the details.

Step 5: A six-digit verification code will be generated and sent to their registered email ID.

Step 6: Fill in the code and submit.

Step 7: Wait for an official message that read, “Your Journey Begins. You'll be the first to hear when access opens,” on ur email.



Trump announced the ‘gold card’ programme in February, describing it as "somewhat like a green card, but at a higher level of sophistication." The card aims to give green card benefits and a pass to full citizenship. “We’re going to be putting a price on that card of about $5 million and that’s going to give you green card privileges, plus it’s going to be a route to citizenship. Wealthy people will be coming into our country by buying this card,” he stated while speaking about the initiative.



Meanwhile, the new 'gold card' program is likely to replace the existing EB-5 visa scheme. Under this scheme, foreigners get green cards by making specific investments in the US. However, several lawmakers has stated that such a major change in immigration policy will only get approval from Congress.