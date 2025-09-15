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Trump cancels scheduled strikes against Iran, says naval blockade will remain in 'full force' until deal is finalised

US President Donald Trump announced the cancellation of scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran, citing progress in high-level negotiations. Check his latest post.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 12, 2026, 12:36 AM IST

Trump cancels scheduled strikes against Iran, says naval blockade will remain in 'full force' until deal is finalised
Trump cancels 'scheduled strikes' against Iran. (Pic Credits: Instagram/realdonaldtrump)
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Hours after announcing 'very hard' strikes on Iran, US President Donald Trump called off the 'scheduled attacks', claiming that negotiations have approved by the Iranian leadership. The official X handle of The White House at 11:05 PM IST shared a post of Trump's statement, where the US President said that he had ordered the cancellation of the planned strikes. However, he added that the naval blockade would remain in full force until a final agreement is signed.

''Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening. Discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others. The Naval Blockade will remain in full force and effect until this Transaction is finalized — Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly,'' the statement read.

In his statement, Trump claimed that all major stakeholders, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others, have approved the final points of the agreement. However, he vowed to keep the naval blockade intact until the deal is finalised, adding that the time and place of the signing would be announced later.

Earlier on Thursday, he shared a post where he warned Iran of severe attacks, along with plans to overtake Kharg Island and other oil infrastructure. ''The United States will be hitting Iran (Whose Navy, Air Force, Radar, Anti Aircraft, and all other forms of Defense, together with most of its offensive capability, are GONE!), VERY HARD TONIGHT,'' he wrote.

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