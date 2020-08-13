US President Donald Trump on Thursday said Israel, and the United Arab Emirates have reached a historic deal to normalise diplomatic relations between the two countries.

A joint statement of the US, Israel, and the UAE said Trump spoke with Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE, and agreed to the full normalisation of relations between Israel and UAE.

"HUGE breakthrough today! Historic Peace Agreement between our two GREAT friends, Israel and the United Arab Emirates," Trump wrote on Twitter.

"This historic diplomatic breakthrough will advance peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders and the courage of the United Arab Emirates and Israel to chart a new path that will unlock the great potential in the region. All three countries face many common challenges and will mutually benefit from today's historic achievement," the statement said.

Delegations from Israel and the United Arab Emirates will meet in the coming weeks to sign bilateral agreements regarding investment, tourism, direct flights, security, telecommunications, technology, energy, healthcare, culture, the environment, the establishment of reciprocal embassies, and other areas of mutual benefit, it said.

"Opening direct ties between two of the Middle East's most dynamic societies and advanced economies will transform the region by spurring economic growth, enhancing technological innovation, and forging closer people-to-people relations," the statement further said.

According to reports, officials described the agreement as the Abraham Accords and said Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and Middle East envoy Avi Berkowitz were deeply involved in negotiating the deal. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House national security adviser Robert O`Brien were also instrumental in getting the deal done.

As per the statement, Israel will suspend declaring sovereignty over areas outlined in Trump's "Vision for Peace" and focus its efforts now on expanding ties with other countries in the Arab and Muslim world. The area referred in the statement is occupied West Bank. "The United States, Israel and the United Arab Emirates are confident that additional diplomatic breakthroughs with other nations are possible, and will work together to achieve this goal," the statement further said.

The first collaboration between the UAE and Israel will be the treatment of and the development of a vaccine for the coronaviras.

"Working together, these efforts will help save Muslim, Jewish, and Christian lives throughout the region. This normalisation of relations and peaceful diplomacy will bring together two of America's most reliable and capable regional partners. Israel and the United Arab Emirates will join with the United States to launch a Strategic Agenda for the Middle East to expand diplomatic, trade, and security cooperation," it said.

"The parties will continue their efforts in this regard to achieve a just, comprehensive and enduring resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As set forth in the Vision for Peace, all Muslims who come in peace may visit and pray at the Al Aqsa Mosque, and Jerusalem's other holy sites should remain open for peaceful worshippers of all faiths," the statement added.