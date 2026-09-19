Trump breaks protocol to welcome Xi Jinping at US military base; Rare reception planned

Donald Trump is expected to personally greet Chinese President Xi Jinping at Joint Base Andrews when Xi arrives in the US next week for a White House visit.

US President Donald Trump is planning an unusual welcome for Chinese President Xi Jinping when he arrives in the United States next week. A senior US official told reporters on Friday that Trump intends to greet Xi at Joint Base Andrews, the military airport located just outside Washington, DC.

It is uncommon for a US president to personally receive a visiting foreign leader at an airport, making the planned welcome notable.

Xi's White House visit to include grand ceremony

According to senior US officials who briefed reporters about the visit, Xi's trip will feature several high-profile events at the White House. The Chinese president is expected to receive an arrival ceremony inside the White House, followed by a military review in the Rose Garden.

A state dinner is also planned for the evening.

Top tech CEOs expected at state dinner

Several prominent technology executives are expected to attend the dinner, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell.

The presence of leading technology executives comes as the US and China continue to compete and cooperate in areas involving advanced technology and artificial intelligence.

Trade, rare earths and AI on agenda

Trade is expected to be one of the key issues discussed during Xi's visit. US officials said the talks are also likely to cover the flow of rare earths into the global economy and artificial intelligence.

The visit comes amid broader US-China discussions over trade and technology, with rare earth supplies and AI emerging as important areas of economic and strategic interest.