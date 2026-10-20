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Trump blames Macron for France protests chaos, warns Paris will soon become 'Muslim' city

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump said the unrest in France was driven by immigration and not by issues related to schools or domestic policy.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 20, 2026, 07:35 AM IST

Trump blames Macron for France protests chaos, warns Paris will soon become 'Muslim' city
Image source: ANI
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US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) reacted to violent protests in France with a sharp warning for Europe, saying France and the continent would face total collapse unless they seal their borders at once and deport migrants who "hate their countries."

What Trump said on France roits?

"And, as you know, Paris is going to be a Muslim city very soon. And that wasn't the deal. That wasn't the deal. I told Emmanuel Macron, you should close up your borders," Trump said.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump said the unrest in France was driven by immigration and not by issues related to schools or domestic policy.

"Well, France, it is a very sad situation what's happening in France, because what's happening in France has to do with immigration, not schools, not anything. It's immigration," he said.

"And I told President Macron, close up your borders. I told him the first time I met him, which was years ago in my first term. Close up your borders, you’re going to have nothing but trouble. And they’ve got a lot of trouble. They let people into their country that don’t love their country, they don’t love their buildings, they don’t love their art."

Trump defended his advice

Responding to French President Emmanuel Macron's comments linking the rioting to energy pressures and geopolitical fallout from US policies, Trump defended the advice he has long given to the French leader and flagged concerns over demographic changes.

"Emmanuel, look, he’s a friend of mine. I told him a long time ago, you’re making a big mistake in France. You’re letting everybody from the world come in. The whole world is coming in," Trump said.

Comparing France's border approach with that of the US, Trump said, "We closed our borders, he didn't. And you know what? His borders are a problem, and he also has a little bit of a problem with energy, but they have done, you know, they're doing better than others. But Emmanuel should have closed his borders a long time ago, I told him to do it."

Amid this, Trump warned that Europe must undertake large-scale deportations of violent protesters and criminals to safeguard its sovereignty. "If Europe doesn't close its borders and bring the criminals out, like the people that protest, Europe is finished," he declared.

He further said, "Europe has to close its borders, like I've been telling them for 10 years. They have to close their borders, and they have to take people that hate their countries out, because otherwise they're finished. They will not have a chance of survival."

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