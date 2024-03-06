Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail Tira beauty launches international brand Allies of Skin to India

This man, seth of Delhi, was killed brutally by British, hanged due to…

Trump, Biden hope for decisive victories as Americans vote in primary contests on Super Tuesday

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu slams BJP's 'nefarious designs' for attempting to overthrow Cong govt

Viral video: Wild dogs helplessly witness lion's deadly attack on their 'brother', internet reacts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail Tira beauty launches international brand Allies of Skin to India

This man, seth of Delhi, was killed brutally by British, hanged due to…

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu slams BJP's 'nefarious designs' for attempting to overthrow Cong govt

9 times Rekha inspired us with powerful messages

8 south superstars who failed in Bollywood

Mughal king Shah Jahan used to go to this place secretly

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

IPL 2024: All Time Greatest IPL 11 Without Rohit Sharma & AB de Villiers? | Cricket Show | Podcast

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Meet beauty queen who failed in Bollywood, quit films, survived abusive relationship, now works for…

Subhash Chandra Bose's grandnephew cautions Randeep as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar trailer invokes Bose: 'Refrain from...'

Alia Bhatt to play super agent in YRF Spy Universe actioner, insider confirms, filming to start from...

HomeWorld

World

Trump, Biden hope for decisive victories as Americans vote in primary contests on Super Tuesday

After millions of Americans voted on Super Tuesday, one of the most significant days in the US presidential primaries, the results are expected to solidify both Donald Trump and Joe Biden as their respective party's nominees for the general election in November.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Mar 06, 2024, 06:44 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After millions of Americans voted on Super Tuesday, one of the most significant days in the US presidential primaries, the results are expected to solidify both Donald Trump and Joe Biden as their respective party's nominees for the general election in November.
Super Tuesday, is notably when the largest number of states hold presidential primaries or caucuses. Registered voters in the states holding presidential nominating contests go to the polls and vote.

According to CBS, fifteen states are holding GOP contests on Super Tuesday. Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Virginia are holding primaries. Two states, Alaska and Utah, are holding caucuses.

Eleven of the 15 states are holding GOP primaries that are open to more than just registered Republicans. Moreover, Super Tuesday gets its name from the fact that there are more delegates up for grabs than on any other day in the primary campaign.
In 2016, Trump won eight of the states that held nominating contests on Super Tuesday 2024, according to Al Jazeera.

On the Republican front, former US President Donald Trump is set to triumph over his final opponent seeking the party's presidential nomination--former UN envoy Nikki Haley.
Whereas, despite protest votes for his support of Israel during its military incursion in Gaza, President Joe Biden is also predicted to easily win among Democrats.
Meanwhile, even after her projected loss in the GOP primary in her home state, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley said she will continue running for Republican presidential nominee, CNN reported.

Speaking in South Carolina's Charleston, Haley said, "I'm a woman of my word," referring to her earlier remarks about staying in the presidential race until Super Tuesday.
She said, "I'm not giving up this fight when a majority of Americans disapprove of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI) 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

UP Cabinet Expansion: OP Rajbhar, Dara Singh Chauhan, 2 others inducted in Yogi govt

Why March 2024 is the perfect time to buy a home in Haridwar's Amrit Aarogyam

What is Hyperglycemia? Know its causes, symptoms

Royale Impex: Leading the charge in marble innovation

Imtiaz Ali reacts to Bollywood's revival after dull phase, says 'logon ne kaha tha....' | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement