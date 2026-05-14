Trump Beijing Visit Twist: Why Marco Rubio entered China as 'Marco Lu'| Explained

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio accompanied US President Donald Trump on his first trip to China despite being under sanctions by Beijing. A linguistic workaround and diplomatic protocol by China allowed sanctioned Rubio to enter Beijing. Al Jazeera reported that official Chinese documents spelt his name as “Marco Lu” by transliterating the first syllable of his surname with a different Chinese character for “lu.” This allowed Beijing to host him without formally lifting sanctions imposed on him.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio accompanied US President Donald Trump on his first trip to China despite being under sanctions by Beijing. A linguistic workaround and diplomatic protocol by China allowed sanctioned Rubio to enter Beijing. Al Jazeera reported that official Chinese documents spelt his name as “Marco Lu” by transliterating the first syllable of his surname with a different Chinese character for “lu.” This allowed Beijing to host him without formally lifting sanctions imposed on him.

Why Marco Rubio entered China as 'Marco Lu'

China sanctioned Marco Rubio twice in 2020 over his criticism of Beijing’s crackdown in Hong Kong. As a Florida senator from 2019 to his 2025 nomination, Rubio spoke out against China’s actions in Hong Kong, where people were protesting for more freedom from Beijing. Rubio, who is Cuban American and strongly against communism, also criticised China for how it treats Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, a region in northwest China. As a senator, he helped pass a 2021 law called the Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act. The law says companies can’t bring goods from Xinjiang into the US unless they prove no forced labour was used to make them.

China began using the “Lu” transliteration shortly before Rubio took office as Secretary of State in January 2025. In March, the Foreign Ministry signalled it could relax sanctions if Rubio travelled with Trump for a Beijing summit. The name change enabled the visit while leaving the sanctions technically in place for future use.

Marco Rubio on the US stance on the Beijing visit

Though Trump downplayed the involvement of China in managing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz and the border conflict in West Asia, Marco Rubio urged Beijing to take a more active diplomatic role to find a solution for reopening the strategic waterway. In a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity aboard Air Force One en route to China, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US is urging Beijing to use its influence at the UN to de-escalate tensions with Iran over maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz. He outlined three reasons China should act, which include shipping disruptions, regional stability and economic risks. Rubio said the US hopes to persuade China to play a more active role in getting Iran to back down.

(With inputs from agencies)