Trump backs Pete Hegseth over Iran war, rejects impeachment push

Trump defended the administration’s military action against Tehran, saying US strikes had destroyed Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and stopped it from developing nuclear weapons.

US President Donald Trump rejected calls to impeach Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, questioning why an official he credited with the US campaign against Iran should face removal from office.

Trump defended the administration’s military action against Tehran, saying US strikes had destroyed Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and stopped it from developing nuclear weapons.

“We saved Israel and the Middle East. There would be no Israel even if we had not saved them from Iran," Trump said. Taking aim at the impeachment push, he added, “And what are we going to do with one of the guys that was most responsible for the war, we want to impeach him."

The remarks came after House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries supported efforts to impeach Pete Hegseth, accusing the defence secretary of abusing his authority, undermining national security and helping engineer the war against Iran.

Speaking to ABC News, Jeffries said he backed an impeachment resolution being prepared by Republican Representative Thomas Massie.

“I’m a hard yes on the Hegseth resolution," Jeffries said, adding that House Democrats would discuss the proposal when they return to Congress on Tuesday.

“The so-called secretary of defence has abused his power, undermined our national security and engineered this reckless and costly war of choice in Iran, which has skyrocketed prices on the American people and made the country less safe. Pete Hegseth has got to go," he said.

Jeffries also said Democrats would try to end the conflict with Iran if they took control of Congress in January, calling the war a costly undertaking that had made life more expensive for Americans.

Pete Hegseth has rejected the impeachment push, calling it a political campaign against him.

“It’s all about the politics of personal destruction. Didn’t work against President Trump, and it won’t work with me. You can rest assured of that," he said.

Massie had introduced an impeachment resolution against Pete Hegseth in September. But Republican leaders cancelled a planned vote, pushing consideration of the measure until after the November midterm elections.