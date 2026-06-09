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Trump makes history at NBA Finals: First sitting President at MSG; booed inside, 'Trump must go' protests outside

Inside Madison Square Garden, after a few chants of "USA, USA, USA" for the flag, Trump was booed loudly when he was shown on the large video screens during the national anthem.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 09, 2026, 07:39 AM IST

Trump makes history at NBA Finals: First sitting President at MSG; booed inside, 'Trump must go' protests outside
Donald Trump booed at NBA Finals Knicks vs Spurs (Source: X/@TrumpDailyPosts)
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United States President Donald Trump arrived in a motorcade to Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals, encountered a handful of people making rude gestures, and outside the area, one group held signs saying "Trump must go." Trump officially became the first sitting US president to attend the NBA finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs on Monday, June 8. 

Inside Madison Square Garden, after a few chants of "USA, USA, USA" for the flag, Trump was booed loudly when he was shown on the large video screens during the national anthem.  The boos ended when the US flag followed him on the screens, and fans cheered when New York Knicks players were shown.  

Trump watched from Knicks owner James Dolan's suite, along with granddaughter Kai, personal adviser Boris Epshteyn and Cabinet secretaries Lee Zeldin, Sean Duffy and Doug Burgum.

Watch video: Trump loudly booed inside Madison Square Garden

Trump's Marine One helicopter flew from his home in New Jersey and landed near Wall Street. His motorcade rolled up to the Garden at 7:28 p.m., amid heightened security locking down most of midtown for his arrival. He was greeted by signs reading "Nobody wants you here" and "Trump Must Go," according to the pool report.

With NBA crowds and NYC both heavily liberal and pro-Harris in 2024, Trump getting booed was pretty much expected.

 

Due to Trump’s visit, the MSG saw high-end security measures, including a 10-foot fence, Secret Service metal detectors, a no-bag policy, and ticket holders told to arrive 2 hrs early. Several blocks between W30-W35 & 6th-8th Ave sealed as "frozen zone" from 4 pm. Even the outdoor watch party at MSG was cancelled, a big letdown for fans. Besides Trump, celebs like Spike Lee, Timothée Chalamet, Ben Stiller, Jon Stewart, and Tracy Morgan also attended the game.

NBA Final Game 3: Knicks vs Spurs

The New York Knicks lead the 2026 NBA Finals 2-0 heading into Game 3 at MSG after stealing both games in San Antonio. Game 1 was a 105-95 win behind Jalen Brunson’s 30 pts and a strong late close, while Game 2 ended 105-104 on a dramatic finish with Brunson hitting go-ahead free throws. With those road wins, the Knicks are now just 2 victories from their first championship since 1973 and have become only the third team ever to win the first two Finals games on the road, joining the 1993 Bulls and 1995 Rockets.

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