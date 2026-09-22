Trump at UNGA: Iran deal possible after midterms, warns of ‘annihilation’| Key points

Donald Trump addressed Iran, Gaza, Ukraine, AI, the UN, Greenland and global security in his 81st UN General Assembly speech.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday addressed various global issues in his address to the United Nations General Assembly at its 81st session addressing. The president said the deal between Iran and the US could be reached only after the midterm elections. He warned he could "annihilate" Iran if a peace deal is not reached. He reiterated that Iran must not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon and urged countries to economically isolate Tehran.

Trump on Iran

Trump called Iran a major threat to global security and opposed its development of nuclear capabilities, while accusing Tehran of funding Hamas and linking it to the October 7 attack in Israel. He defended the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, saying diplomatic opportunities had been offered before military action.

Trump also rejected claims that US operations had depleted American weapons stockpiles, saying the country has ample munitions and is expanding defence production, with 18 major munitions plants under rapid construction.

On the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said the US Navy has escorted more than 1 billion barrels of oil through the corridor and claimed oil flows through the waterway are higher than at any point since the war began.

Trump on Russia-Ukraine war

Trump claimed the US had helped end the Gaza war and said all remaining hostages, both living and dead, had been brought home. He said the US was working with both Russia and Ukraine and expressed his view that the war could end sooner than many expect. Highlighting US foreign policy, Trump presented his administration as one that acts rather than merely talks. He said the US was “reasserting American power” globally and highlighted increased military spending and weapons production.

Speaking on artificial intelligence, Trump said the US would refer to it as “super intelligence” in government documents and rejected efforts to restrict the technology, saying the US would continue developing it.

Trump on UN

Talking about the UN, Trump said the US had helped reduce its budget by 15% in 2026, which he said eliminated more than 4,000 positions. He also criticised what he described as a “globalist” agenda and rejected the idea of global taxation. He criticised the International Criminal Court (ICC), calling it illegitimate in relation to US personnel and urged member countries to leave the institution.

Further, Trump said the US had reached an agreement with Denmark and Greenland that would allow a larger US military presence on the island. Reuters reported that the agreement is intended to expand US military infrastructure there. In Cuba, he said the US was seeking fundamental political change and predicted that the current system would eventually fall. He also highlighted a claimed US-Venezuela oil agreement and said increased oil production would help reduce global energy costs.

Trump again claimed credit for de-escalating the India-Pakistan conflict and other global disputes, saying his use of trade ties and tariff threats helped prevent further escalation.

At the end, Trump closed his UN address by calling for countries to unite against what he described as “the enemies of all humanity” and urged collective action to make the world safer.