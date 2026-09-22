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Trump at UNGA 2026: Iranian delegation walks out as US President takes aim at Tehran

As Trump began to describe the last six months of on-and-off US military strikes against Iran, the delegation of Iranians at the UN General Assembly began to walk out.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 22, 2026, 10:31 PM IST

Trump at UNGA 2026: Iranian delegation walks out as US President takes aim at Tehran
Trump at UNGA 2026: Iranian delegation walks out as US President takes aim at Tehran
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As United States President Donald Trump began addressing the 81st session of the UN General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters on Tuesday, the Iranian delegation began walking out. His address comes at a challenging juncture, as hostilities between the US and Iran have disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and triggered wider economic concerns globally.

As Trump began to describe the last six months of on-and-off US military strikes against Iran, the delegation of Iranians at the UN General Assembly began to walk out, with only one person, a lower-level staff member, remaining seated. Moreover, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are in New York for the annual meeting but were not seen seated with Tehran’s delegation in the General Assembly Hall for the US president’s speech. Instead, lower-level staff and delegates were seated when he began to speak, only to leave 10 minutes into his speech.

What did Trump say about conflict with Iran at UNGA 2026?

Trump took a hardline stance on Iran, warning that he could “annihilate” the Islamic Republic if a peace deal is not reached, while saying he expects an agreement after the US midterm elections. He reiterated that Iran must not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon and defended the joint US-Israeli military campaign against Tehran. 

Trump also highlighted US naval operations in the Strait of Hormuz, claiming more than 1 billion barrels of oil had been escorted through the waterway and that oil flows were at their highest level since the war began. 

Further, Trump urged countries to maintain economic pressure on Iran, claiming Tehran’s regional influence had been weakened and saying it was no longer the “bully of the Middle East”.  Trump also called for international unity against Iran, highlighted US naval operations in the Strait of Hormuz and claimed more than 1 billion barrels of oil had been escorted through the waterway.

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