Trump assails NATO ⁠over lack of support for US-Israel war against Iran; 'Cowards, and we will remember'

US President Donald Trump has issued a stinging rebuke to international partners, labelling American allies as "cowards" for failing to meet his demands for military assistance against Iran to secure the critical Strait of Hormuz shipping route.

US President Donald Trump has issued a stinging rebuke to international partners, labelling American allies as "cowards" for failing to meet his demands for military assistance against Iran to secure the critical Strait of Hormuz shipping route.



Expressing his frustration over the lack of support for the maritime mission, Trump took to his Truth Social platform and said, "Without the U.S.A., NATO IS A PAPER TIGER! They didn't want to join the fight to stop a nuclear-powered Iran." He also issued a sharp warning, posting, "COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER!"



The Republican leader highlighted a perceived contradiction in the allies' position, writing that while they "complain" about rising oil prices, they remain unwilling to assist in the military effort to open the Strait of Hormuz. Trump has been consistently pressing for international cooperation to safeguard the waterway and ease the current chokepoint on regional oil exports. Fuming over the lack of reciprocity, the President suggested that the US is not receiving necessary backing "despite the fact that we helped NATO so much."



He further emphasised that it remains in the collective interest of the allies to prevent Iran from securing a nuclear weapon."Now that the fight is Militarily WON, with very little danger for them, they complain about the high oil prices they are forced to pay, but don't want to help open the Strait of Hormuz, a simple military manoeuvre that is the single reason for the high oil prices. So easy for them to do, with so little risk. COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER!," Trump said in the Truth Social post.



However, in a move towards a collective response, leading European nations and Japan have issued a joint statement agreeing to join "appropriate efforts" to ensure safe passage through the strait. The group also pledged to take steps to stabilise global energy markets.



In the statement released by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office, the leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Japan condemned recent hostilities and urged an immediate cessation of threats. "We call on Iran to cease its threats immediately, laying of mines, drone and missile attacks and other attempts to block the Strait to commercial shipping," the joint statement read.



As the conflict with Iran enters its 21st day, the strategic waterway remains effectively closed, continuing to pressure global energy supplies and diplomatic relations.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)