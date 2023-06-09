Search icon
Trump-appointed judge is said to be handling documents case against the former President

It was unclear if Aileen M. Cannon, the judge, would preside over the case for the duration. Some of her decisions in the probe were challenged by a higher court.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 11:11 PM IST

Former President Donald Trump's historic federal criminal case has been given to a judge he chose, who has come under fire for her choice to approve the Republican's request for an impartial arbiter to evaluate documents acquired during an FBI investigation of his Florida resort. According to a source with knowledge of the situation, Judge Aileen Cannon, a former federal prosecutor who represents Fort Pierce and was appointed to the court by Trump in 2020, has been given the case.

Given the decisions she made in his favour and against the Justice Department last year, the transfer appears to be a rare instance of good news for Trump.

When Cannon made what many legal experts regarded as an unprecedented move to approve a so-called special master to evaluate the records collected by the FBI, her reputation was forced into the public eye.

According to some observers, the court showed the former president excessive deference and unnecessarily postponed some Justice Department investigations.

Cannon temporarily prohibited federal officers and prosecutors from accessing a number of secret papers collected during the search as part of that prosecution.

A federal appeals court finally overturned her injunction after determining that she had exceeded her authority.

The independent document review was stopped by the federal appeals court. 

 

 

