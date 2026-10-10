Trump Announces Russia Diesel Deal: Moscow to supply 5 million tons to US and global market; Will India be impacted?

WORLD
Donald Trump announces US-Russia diesel deal for 5 million tons after Putin call. US Treasury allows Russian diesel purchase till April 7. Impact on India tariffs under Graham Act explained.
US President Donald Trump on Friday announced a major energy supply agreement with Russia that could see Moscow supply nearly 5 million tons of diesel fuel to global energy markets.
The deal was unveiled after a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and was swiftly followed by the US Treasury issuing a temporary general license allowing the purchase of Russian diesel until April 7 next year.
Announcing the agreement on Truth Social, Trump said Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 tons of diesel fuel, another 500,000 tons during November, and 1,000,000 tons immediately thereafter.
"Additionally, based on the condition of their Diesel Refineries, Russia will then deliver, within a short period of time, 3,000,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel," Trump said.
The Republican also asserted that the announcement would lead to a speedy reduction in diesel prices for American and global consumers.
The move comes as part of Trump's effort to reduce domestic energy prices ahead of the crucial midterm elections in the US, in which the President's Republican party is expected to fare poorly due to widespread concerns about high inflation and affordability.
It is unclear how the energy deal with Russia impacts the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which was signed into law by President Trump last month.
The act was explicitly designed to cripple Russia's energy export earnings by directing President Trump to place tariffs up to 100% on goods from the top five purchasers of Russian oil and gas in the 12-month period prior to the date the act was signed into law.
India, China, Azerbaijan, Slovakia and Hungary were expected to be the five nations impacted by this legislation. The legislation requires the President to impose tariffs within 30 days, which would fall on October 18.
The act also gives President Trump the authority to grant national interest waivers, exempting a country from the tariffs. The announcement of the US-Russia energy deal has led to some uncertainty about whether the tariffs will be levied.
September saw a considerable decrease in Russian seaborne crude oil exports to India, down 59% from August volumes and 51% from September 2025, according to data from S&P Global Commodities at Sea.
Energy markets analysts expressed scepticism that the US-Russia deal will cool global energy prices.
"The US just dropped sanctions on Russian-origin diesel, and in exchange Moscow just pledged the exact same pathetic volume of diesel that they're currently managing to export amidst a smouldering refinery fleet," said oil markets researcher Rory Johnston on X.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also reacted with scepticism.
"Any easing of sanctions against Russia without a clear and lasting de-escalation agreement with Russia is an obvious weakness. It plays into Russia's hands," Zelensky said in a post on X.
Peace never comes through weakness. Today, representatives of the U.S. Congress were in Kyiv – a bipartisan delegation – and I am grateful to them for visiting Ukraine at such a difficult time. They asked: what is needed to end the war? The answer must be strong. There must be sanctions under the Lindsey Graham bill, there must be support for Ukraine in protecting lives, and there must be pressure on Russia for its war. And today, there was a conversation between the leaders of America and Russia. A conversation that leads to something different. Recently, there was a European decision to lift sanctions on Russian oligarchs. Since then, Russian strikes and the torment of people have only increased. This past week alone, there was a brutal Russian missile strike on a residential building in Pryluky, aerial bombs were dropped on Kramatorsk – on ordinary city buses – and there have been constant attacks on Kyiv’s energy infrastructure and on the life-sustaining infrastructure in Dnipro, Kharkiv, Odesa, and our other cities. Dozens of people have been killed and hundreds wounded. The Russians are compensating for their inability to achieve their objectives on the battlefield with this kind of terror. This year, Russia is weaker on the battlefield than at any other point in the war. That is why Putin is relying on terror. That is why he is relying on attempts to strike backroom deals to secure some form of pressure relief for Russia, in order to buy more time and more opportunities for war. Any easing of sanctions against Russia without a clear and lasting de-escalation agreement with Russia is an obvious weakness. It plays into Russia’s hands – allowing it to kill more, wage war for longer, have even less respect for America, and inflict even greater losses and damage on the world. Ukraine is ready to take symmetrical de-escalatory steps, and the American team knows our position. Our strikes on Russian oil refineries and other oil facilities are a response to Russia’s years-long campaign of terror against Ukraine’s energy sector. Ukraine will not set Russian oil refineries on fire if Russia does not destroy our energy infrastructure. This is the kind of agreement we are proposing to America, and we believe the United States has enough power to achieve such a compromise. Gifts to Putin will not bring peace or any benefit to the civilized world. Russia will “repay” the diesel with further terror and perfidy. Allowing Russia to sell petroleum products is an investment in a war that must be ended, not prolonged. What is needed is real de-escalation with Russia on a reciprocal basis. We count on America’s fair support for our defense of life, for our defense of people in Ukraine – and on the United States having a correspondingly strong conversation with Russia. A strong one, not a weak one.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 9, 2026