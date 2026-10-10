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Trump Announces Russia Diesel Deal: Moscow to supply 5 million tons to US and global market; Will India be impacted?

Donald Trump announces US-Russia diesel deal for 5 million tons after Putin call. US Treasury allows Russian diesel purchase till April 7. Impact on India tariffs under Graham Act explained.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 10, 2026, 07:52 AM IST

Trump Announces Russia Diesel Deal: Moscow to supply 5 million tons to US and global market; Will India be impacted?
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US President Donald Trump on Friday announced a major energy supply agreement with Russia that could see Moscow supply nearly 5 million tons of diesel fuel to global energy markets.

The deal was unveiled after a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and was swiftly followed by the US Treasury issuing a temporary general license allowing the purchase of Russian diesel until April 7 next year.

What is the US-Russia diesel deal?

Announcing the agreement on Truth Social, Trump said Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 tons of diesel fuel, another 500,000 tons during November, and 1,000,000 tons immediately thereafter.

"Additionally, based on the condition of their Diesel Refineries, Russia will then deliver, within a short period of time, 3,000,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel," Trump said.

The Republican also asserted that the announcement would lead to a speedy reduction in diesel prices for American and global consumers.

Why now? Midterm push

The move comes as part of Trump's effort to reduce domestic energy prices ahead of the crucial midterm elections in the US, in which the President's Republican party is expected to fare poorly due to widespread concerns about high inflation and affordability.

Impact on India: Will Russia tariffs be imposed?

It is unclear how the energy deal with Russia impacts the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which was signed into law by President Trump last month.

The act was explicitly designed to cripple Russia's energy export earnings by directing President Trump to place tariffs up to 100% on goods from the top five purchasers of Russian oil and gas in the 12-month period prior to the date the act was signed into law.

India, China, Azerbaijan, Slovakia and Hungary were expected to be the five nations impacted by this legislation. The legislation requires the President to impose tariffs within 30 days, which would fall on October 18.

The act also gives President Trump the authority to grant national interest waivers, exempting a country from the tariffs. The announcement of the US-Russia energy deal has led to some uncertainty about whether the tariffs will be levied.

September saw a considerable decrease in Russian seaborne crude oil exports to India, down 59% from August volumes and 51% from September 2025, according to data from S&P Global Commodities at Sea.

Market and global reactions

Energy markets analysts expressed scepticism that the US-Russia deal will cool global energy prices.

"The US just dropped sanctions on Russian-origin diesel, and in exchange Moscow just pledged the exact same pathetic volume of diesel that they're currently managing to export amidst a smouldering refinery fleet," said oil markets researcher Rory Johnston on X.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also reacted with scepticism.

"Any easing of sanctions against Russia without a clear and lasting de-escalation agreement with Russia is an obvious weakness. It plays into Russia's hands," Zelensky said in a post on X.

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