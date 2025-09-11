Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Trump ally Charlie Kirk dies after being shot at Utah College event; suspect still on the loose

Charlie Kirk's shooting: Trump has ordered that all American flags throughout the United States will be lowered to half-mast. The suspect behind Charlie Kirk's assassination is still on the loose.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 06:26 AM IST

Trump ally Charlie Kirk dies after being shot at Utah College event; suspect still on the loose
US President Donald Trump announced on social media that conservative activist Charlie Kirk has died after he was shot in the neck while speaking at a Utah Valley University event. Trump said that Kirk "was loved and admired by ALL."

Trump confirms Charlie Kirk's death

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

The White House also informed that Trump has ordered that all American flags throughout the United States will be lowered to half-mast. The White House wrote in an X post, "In honor of Charlie Kirk, President Trump is ordering all American flags throughout the U.S. to be lowered to Half Mast." 

Former US President Barack Obama condemned Kirk’s ‘despicable’ killing. “This kind of despicable violence has no place in our democracy,” Obama wrote on X. Obama added that he and former first lady Michelle Obama will pray for Kirk’s wife and two young children.

Charlie Kirt shot dead: FBI investigation underway

According to The New York Times, the shooting took place when Kirk was responding to a student's question about mass shootings during the university event. Utah Valley University confirmed that investigators are still searching for the gunman. "There is no suspect in custody, it is an active investigation," university spokesperson Ellen Treanor said in a statement, as per The NYT.

The university added that multiple agencies are now involved in the probe, including the Orem Police Department, Utah Valley University Police, the FBI, and the Utah Department of Public Safety, the New York Times reported.

The suspect behind Charlie Kirk's assassination is still on the loose. An FBI investigation is underway to find the shooter and the motive behind the targeted killing. FBI director Kash Patel stated that the shooting suspect was in the federal bureau's custody. However, as per the latest update, the suspect has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement.

(With inputs from ANI)

