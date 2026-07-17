Trump alleges China stole 220 miillion US voter files, pushes SAVE America Act

Trump said China hacked 220 million American voter files, and at least 278,000 illegal voters are registered to vote in our federal elections.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday accused China of having accessed US voter data and trying to influence the 2020 election. He pushed for Congress to pass the SAVE America Act, a bill that would require proof of citizenship to register to vote and other election-related changes.

Trump says China hacked 220 million American voter files

During his White House address on election security, Trump repeated his false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, alleging that China hacked 220 million American voter files and at least 278,000 illegal voters are registered to vote in our federal elections. He called it an "unprecedented election security nightmare" and claimed officials hid the information from him and Congress.

Trump said that the White House released newly declassified documents. However, US intelligence agencies have stated that no foreign powers, including China, interfered with ballots or vote-counting.

The Trump administration is notifying states whose election data was allegedly compromised by China and other actors, and said that they’re taking action to better protect sensitive voter data better. Trump also announced that Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin will hold a briefing on Friday to detail the department’s review of cyber vulnerabilities in electronic voting systems.

"We're also committing to be working with those states and local jurisdictions to help them fix and patch known technical vulnerabilities before the midterm elections," he said. "I've also ordered DHS to notify every state about non-citizens on their voter rolls and direct them to remove all ineligible voters from the lists immediately," said Trump.

Trump did not detail how China allegedly accessed the data. The voter registration data is publicly available in many states and alone does not allow interference with election results. Declassified intelligence assessments from his first term show the government was already aware of China’s activities. A Jan. 7, 2021, assessment said Beijing "probably" continued gathering data on U.S. voters, parties, and officials to predict outcomes and shape policy. An April 7, 2020, assessment said Chinese intelligence analysed bulk voter registration data from multiple states for public opinion analysis ahead of the 2020 election.

Trump said newly declassified documents released by the White House show China "fought like hell" to prevent him from winning in 2020. "The Chinese government wanted US president to lose the next election, and the reason they wanted me to lose is that they knew I was wise to them," he said.

What is SAVE America Act

Trump pressed Congress to pass the SAVE America Act, and GOP leaders have stalled other agenda items until Senate Republicans pass it. The bill would make stricter rules for registering to vote and casting ballots. It would require in-person proof of U.S. citizenship, like a passport or birth certificate, to register for federal elections. It would also require voters to show a photo ID with proof of citizenship to cast a ballot.

The House has passed versions of the bill and wants to attach it to must-pass legislation. But it lacks even a simple majority in the Senate. Trump also wants to add other GOP priorities to the bill, including bans on mail-in voting and on transgender athletes in women’s sports.