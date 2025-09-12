Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Trump aide Sergia Gor issues BIG statement on India-US relationship, says, 'would restore personal touch...'

Sergio Gor, US President Donald Trump's nominee for Ambassador to India issued a statement on India and US relationship, after Trump and PM Modi called India and US as close friends.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 07:13 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Trump aide Sergia Gor issues BIG statement on India-US relationship, says, 'would restore personal touch...'
Sergio Gor, US President Donald Trump's nominee for Ambassador to India, told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday that India and US shares a lot more common than India do with China, and if confirmed, he would work to restore the "personal touch" in relations between the two nations.

During the confirmation hearing, Senator Bill Hagerty noted that the India-US relationship goes deeper and that it is more than a Photo opportunity. In response, Gor said, "India shares a lot more in common with US than it does with China, and for far too long we had not that personal touch. Not only will I be liable to bring that to New Delhi, but the President himself is engaged in this effort."

He noted that President Trump had also recently praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to his message on bilateral ties. "The President is also extremely personally engaged. Just earlier this week, he had complimented Prime Minister Modi, who responded in kind," Gor said.

Trump-Modi on US and India relationship

Earlier this week, President Trump also reposted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "natural partnership" remarks. While replying to a post made by President Trump on Truth social, PM Modi had posted on X that the trade negotiations will "pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership."

"India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people," PM Modi wrote on X on Wednesday, which was reposted by Trump.

Further calling India a "strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond," Gor stressed that closer collaboration between the two countries would be central to countering China's growing influence.

"Frankly, India is concerned by Chinese expansionism, and Chinese expansionism is not just on the border of India, it's all over the area," Gor said. He added that his priority, if confirmed, would be to make India a stronger ally of the US and ensure that New Delhi is "pulled into our side and away from them (China)."

Gor concluded by highlighting India's importance for the global order. He said the US-India partnership "will define the 21st century," pointing to India's geography, its economic rise, and military strength as vital factors for regional and international stability.

(With ANI Inputs)

