Trump aide Peter Navarro lashes out at Indian PM after SCO Summit, says 'shame to see Modi getting in bed with Putin, Xi...'

US President Donald Trump's aide Peter Navarro has lashed out on PM Modi after his bilateral meet with China's President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China's Tianjin.

US President Donald Trump's aide Peter Navarro has lashed out at PM Modi after his bilateral meet with China's President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China's Tianjin. In a shocking remark he targeted PM Modi for what he termed as 'getting in bed with authoritarian'. He called this meeting 'shameful.'

In an interview with reporters, Peter Navarro said, "It was a shame to see Modi getting in bed as a leader of the biggest democracy in the world with the two biggest authoritarian dictators in the world - Putin and Xi Jinping. That doesn't make any sense. I am not sure what he's thinking."

Urging India to stop buying Russian oil, he added, "We hope the Indian leader comes around to seeing that he needs to be with us and Europe and Ukraine and not Russia."

This is not the first time White House advisor Peter Navarro has issued controversial claims against India and Indian PM. Peter Navarro is a strong defender of US President Donald Trump's tarrif policy. Trump has imposed a 50% tariff on Indian imports, which is among the highest as compared to other countries.

Peter Navarro casteist remarks

Again in an interview to Fox News he called India a 'maharaja of tariffs', he said, '"And on top of that, by the way, 25 per cent or 50 per cent is because India is the Maharaja of tariffs. They have the highest tariffs in the world. They won't let us sell to them, so who gets hurt, workers in America, taxpayers in America... Ukrainians in cities are getting killed by Russian drones."

While praising PM Modi, he claimed that 'Brahmins' are getting benefits at the expemse of other Indians. "So, you know, look, Modi's a great leader. Please, understand what's going on here. You've got Brahmins profiteering at the expense of the Indian people. We need that to stop," he added.

Peter Navarro calls India as 'laundromat of kremlin'

Earlier on August 21, he claimed that India is cosying up to China's President Xi Jinping, before PM Modi-Xi meet in China. On India, buying crude oil from Russia on dicounted price, he said, New Delhi is acting as a "laundromat for the Kremlin" , refining the crude oil, and selling the products at a premium globally.

SCO Summit 2025

China's President Xi Jinping rolled out red carpet for over 19 world leaders in port city Tianjin, welcoming two important world leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Indian PM Narendra Modi, and other member nations. This meeting was a 'power display' against the west dominance, which comes amid Doanld trump's high tariff imposition on India and China. PM Modi held bilateral meet with both China's President and Russian President on the outlines of the SCO summit, biggest summit since its formation in 2001.