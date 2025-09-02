Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bad NEWS for Kavya Maran's SRH star player, set to miss India-New Zealand white-ball series due to..., he is...

Day after Bombay HC issues clear out order, Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil makes BIG statement, says, 'even if i die...'

Step inside Dhanashree Verma's classy Mumbai home, with her 'special' nani's hand-paintings, artistic living room and....

CBSE's Big Digital Push: Board invites students of THESE classes to create educational podcasts, social media content; Here's all you need to know

Karisma Kapoor once called period after split from Abhishek Bachchan 'traumatic’, revealed why she stepped away from limelight: 'I was forced to...'

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants’ Education Qualification: From Gaurav Khanna to Ashnoor Kaur

Mumbai Maratha Protest: No permission to Jarange Patil's camp to continue agitation, Mumbai Police ask them to vacate Azad Maidan

Trump aide Peter Navarro lashes out at Indian PM after SCO Summit, says 'shame to see Modi getting in bed with Putin, Xi...'

Meet woman, daughter of pakoda seller, studied at IIT Bombay, cracked UPSC exam in 2nd attempt while working full-time, secured AIR...

Baaghi 4 actor Tiger Shroff’s fitness mantra: From 'tiny, baby-faced boy' to Bollywood’s fittest action star, here’s how he trains and recovers

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bad NEWS for Kavya Maran's SRH star player, set to miss India-New Zealand white-ball series due to..., he is...

Bad NEWS for Kavya Maran's SRH star player, set to miss India-New Zealand white-

Not Dharmendra, Hema Malini performed important rituals with... when pregnant Esha Deol re-married ex-husband Bharat Takhtani

Not Dharmendra, Hema Malini performed important rituals with... when pregnant...

Day after Bombay HC issues clear out order, Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil makes BIG statement, says, 'even if i die...'

Day after Bombay HC issues clear out order, Manoj Manoj Jarange Patil says...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeWorld

WORLD

Trump aide Peter Navarro lashes out at Indian PM after SCO Summit, says 'shame to see Modi getting in bed with Putin, Xi...'

US President Donald Trump's aide Peter Navarro has lashed out on PM Modi after his bilateral meet with China's President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China's Tianjin.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 11:23 AM IST

Trump aide Peter Navarro lashes out at Indian PM after SCO Summit, says 'shame to see Modi getting in bed with Putin, Xi...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump's aide Peter Navarro has lashed out at PM Modi after his bilateral meet with China's President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China's Tianjin. In a shocking remark he targeted PM Modi for what he termed as 'getting in bed with authoritarian'. He called this meeting 'shameful.'

In an interview with reporters, Peter Navarro said, "It was a shame to see Modi getting in bed as a leader of the biggest democracy in the world with the two biggest authoritarian dictators in the world - Putin and Xi Jinping. That doesn't make any sense. I am not sure what he's thinking."

Urging India to stop buying Russian oil, he added, "We hope the Indian leader comes around to seeing that he needs to be with us and Europe and Ukraine and not Russia."

This is not the first time White House advisor Peter Navarro has issued controversial claims against India and Indian PM. Peter Navarro is a strong defender of US President Donald Trump's tarrif policy.  Trump has imposed a 50% tariff on Indian imports, which is among the highest as compared to other countries. 

Peter Navarro casteist remarks

Again in an interview to Fox News he called India a 'maharaja of tariffs', he said, '"And on top of that, by the way, 25 per cent or 50 per cent is because India is the Maharaja of tariffs. They have the highest tariffs in the world. They won't let us sell to them, so who gets hurt, workers in America, taxpayers in America... Ukrainians in cities are getting killed by Russian drones."

While praising PM Modi, he claimed that 'Brahmins' are getting benefits at the expemse of other Indians. "So, you know, look, Modi's a great leader. Please, understand what's going on here. You've got Brahmins profiteering at the expense of the Indian people. We need that to stop," he added.

Peter Navarro calls India as 'laundromat of kremlin'

Earlier on August 21, he claimed that India is cosying up to China's President Xi Jinping, before PM Modi-Xi meet in China. On India, buying crude oil from Russia on dicounted price, he said,  New Delhi is acting as a "laundromat for the Kremlin" , refining the crude oil, and selling the products at a premium globally.

SCO Summit 2025

China's President Xi Jinping rolled out red carpet for over 19 world leaders in port city Tianjin, welcoming two important world leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Indian PM Narendra Modi, and other member nations. This meeting was a 'power display' against the west dominance, which comes amid Doanld trump's high tariff imposition on India and China. PM Modi held bilateral meet with both China's President and Russian President on the outlines of the SCO summit, biggest summit since its formation in 2001.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at Mumbai Ganpati darshan with daughter Aaradhya, fans rush for selfies: Watch viral video
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at Mumbai Ganpati darshan with daughter Aaradhya
    SA20 2026 Auction: No Indian cricketer in shortlisted pool of 541 players for season four
    SA20 2026 Auction: No Indian cricketer in shortlisted pool of 541 players
    Pavitra Rishta star Priya Marathe passes away after battling cancer
    Pavitra Rishta star Priya Marathe passes away after battling cancer
    6 major rules changing from September 1, 2025: Know how they will impact your pocket
    6 major rules changing from September 1: Know how they will impact your pocket
    Mom-to-Be Parineeti Chopra’s Skincare Routine: From desi nuskhe to healthy lifestyle
    Mom-to-Be Parineeti Chopra’s Skincare Routine: From desi nuskhe to healthy lifes
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
    Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
    Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
    Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
    Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
    Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
    Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
    Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
    OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
    OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE