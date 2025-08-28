Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Apple iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Specifications, price, features compared; what are new upgrades?

Sushmita Sen's daughter Alisah Sen turned 16, Aarya actress pens heartfelt note on daughter's achievements: 'There’s so much more to come!'

'Kill Trump', 'Nuke India': Minneapolis shooter Robin Westman's alleged manifesto video shows disturbing messages on guns

Meet Vivek Agnihotri's controversial Taimur: Child actor from The Bengal Files, has worked with Riteish Deshmukh in.., his name is...

J-K infiltration: 2 terrorists gunned down by Indian Army along LoC in Gurez sector

Trump advisor calls India 'arrogant' over Russian oil purchase, suggests possibility of adjusting tariffs: 'India can get 25% off tomorrow if...'

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent issues statement on 'complicated' India-US trade negotiations, says,' we'll come...'

Greater Noida Dowry Murder: Nikki Bhati's dying statement contradicts family allegations, here's what we know so far

Who was Robin Westman? Minneapolis school shooter Identified as trans woman after his 'violence fantasies' videos emerge online

Harry Potter director lashes out at HBO reboot, says 'it is more of the same' after seeing pics of this character: 'What's the point?'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Apple iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Specifications, price, features compared; what are new upgrades?

Apple iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Specifications, price, features compared

Sushmita Sen's daughter Alisah Sen turned 16, Aarya actress pens heartfelt note on daughter's achievements: 'There’s so much more to come!'

Sushmita Sen's daughter Alisah Sen turned 16, Aarya actress pens heartfelt note

Meet Vivek Agnihotri's controversial Taimur: Child actor from The Bengal Files, has worked with Riteish Deshmukh in.., his name is...

Meet Vivek Agnihotri's controversial Taimur: Child actor from The Bengal Files

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeWorld

WORLD

Trump advisor calls India 'arrogant' over Russian oil purchase, suggests possibility of adjusting tariffs: 'India can get 25% off tomorrow if...'

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro also attacked India for smoothening its ties with China, expressing his frustration over India's growing relations with Moscow and Beijing. Know what else he targeted India for amid the US tariff row?

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 08:48 AM IST

Trump advisor calls India 'arrogant' over Russian oil purchase, suggests possibility of adjusting tariffs: 'India can get 25% off tomorrow if...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

White House Trade Advisor Peter Novarro has referred to the Russia-Ukraine conflict as "PM Modi's war," criticising India for purchasing discounted crude oil from Moscow. In an interview with Bloomberg, Novarro blamed India for being the reason behind the US and Europe funding Ukraine against Russia's aggression. 

"Ukraine comes to us and Europe and says Give us more money (for its war). Everybody in America loses because of what India is doing. Consumers and businesses lose, workers lose, because India's high tariffs cause jobs, income and higher wages. The taxpayers lose because we got to fund Modi's war." Novarro told Bloomberg.  He added, "The road to peace runs at least partly through New Delhi."

US trade advisor Peter Novarro calls India ‘arrogant’

The White House trade advisor further termed India "arrogant" over prioritising its energy needs and advised it to "side with democracies." "The Indians are so arrogant about this. They say we don't have higher tariffs. It's our sovereignty. We can buy oil from anyone we want. India, you're the biggest democracy in the world. Okay? Act like one. Side with the democracies," Navarro said.

When asked about US-India trade talks, he stated that India can avoid the 25% tariff if it stops buying Russian oil and supports the US's stance. He expressed puzzlement while praising Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a great leader of a mature democracy. "It's really easy. India can get 25% off tomorrow if it stops buying Russian oil and helps to feed the war machine." He also said, "I'm puzzled. Because Modi is a great leader. This is a matured democracy with matured people running it."

Navarro further attacked India for smoothening its ties with China, expressing his frustration over India's growing relations with Moscow and Beijing, whom he labelled as "authoritarians." "You're getting in bed with the authoritarians. China, you've been at quiet war with them for decades. They invaded Aksai Chin and all your territory. These are not your friends, folks. Okay? And the Russians, I mean, come on," Navarro told Bloomberg. 

India's firm stand on Russian oil purchase

Navarro's remarks come after the 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods imposed by the Donald Trump administration came into force on Wednesday. Of the 50 per cent tariffs, 25 per cent are imposed because of India's continued purchases of Russian oil and military equipment, which the Ministry of External Affairs has described as "extremely unfortunate" and reiterated its stand to protect its national interest." 

In an official statement, the MEA said, "The United States has in recent days targeted India's oil imports from Russia. We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India." "It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest," the statement added.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has also responded to criticism of India by American officials for its energy ties with Russia, and said the US itself had asked New Delhi to help stabilise global energy markets by buying Russian oil. Jaishankar called out the US logic to impose tariffs on India, despite China being the biggest purchaser of Russian oil and the EU being the biggest purchaser of LNG. Jaishankar had said in response to a query during a joint press briefing with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump issues BIG statement on allowing 600,000 chinese students to study in US, says 'get along with China...'
Donald Trump issues BIG statement on allowing 600,000 chinese students to...
Meet Travis Kelce, the 'Gym Teacher' Taylor Swift is marrying, know his net worth and more
Meet Travis Kelce, the 'Gym Teacher' Taylor Swift is marrying
Aashiqui, Rockstar, Aashiqui 2, know 5 Bollywood films that are remembered more for their songs than stories
5 Bollywood films that are remembered more for their songs than stories
Sam Altman's OpenAI plans to make changes to ChatGPT after a lawsuit? Know what happened
Sam Altman's OpenAI plans to make changes to ChatGPT after a lawsuit? Know what
Latest OTT Releases This Week: New movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, more
Latest OTT Releases This Week: New movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video,
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE