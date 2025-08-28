Trump advisor calls India 'arrogant' over Russian oil purchase, suggests possibility of adjusting tariffs: 'India can get 25% off tomorrow if...'

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro also attacked India for smoothening its ties with China, expressing his frustration over India's growing relations with Moscow and Beijing. Know what else he targeted India for amid the US tariff row?

White House Trade Advisor Peter Novarro has referred to the Russia-Ukraine conflict as "PM Modi's war," criticising India for purchasing discounted crude oil from Moscow. In an interview with Bloomberg, Novarro blamed India for being the reason behind the US and Europe funding Ukraine against Russia's aggression.

"Ukraine comes to us and Europe and says Give us more money (for its war). Everybody in America loses because of what India is doing. Consumers and businesses lose, workers lose, because India's high tariffs cause jobs, income and higher wages. The taxpayers lose because we got to fund Modi's war." Novarro told Bloomberg. He added, "The road to peace runs at least partly through New Delhi."

US trade advisor Peter Novarro calls India ‘arrogant’

The White House trade advisor further termed India "arrogant" over prioritising its energy needs and advised it to "side with democracies." "The Indians are so arrogant about this. They say we don't have higher tariffs. It's our sovereignty. We can buy oil from anyone we want. India, you're the biggest democracy in the world. Okay? Act like one. Side with the democracies," Navarro said.



When asked about US-India trade talks, he stated that India can avoid the 25% tariff if it stops buying Russian oil and supports the US's stance. He expressed puzzlement while praising Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a great leader of a mature democracy. "It's really easy. India can get 25% off tomorrow if it stops buying Russian oil and helps to feed the war machine." He also said, "I'm puzzled. Because Modi is a great leader. This is a matured democracy with matured people running it."

Navarro further attacked India for smoothening its ties with China, expressing his frustration over India's growing relations with Moscow and Beijing, whom he labelled as "authoritarians." "You're getting in bed with the authoritarians. China, you've been at quiet war with them for decades. They invaded Aksai Chin and all your territory. These are not your friends, folks. Okay? And the Russians, I mean, come on," Navarro told Bloomberg.

India's firm stand on Russian oil purchase

Navarro's remarks come after the 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods imposed by the Donald Trump administration came into force on Wednesday. Of the 50 per cent tariffs, 25 per cent are imposed because of India's continued purchases of Russian oil and military equipment, which the Ministry of External Affairs has described as "extremely unfortunate" and reiterated its stand to protect its national interest."

In an official statement, the MEA said, "The United States has in recent days targeted India's oil imports from Russia. We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India." "It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest," the statement added.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has also responded to criticism of India by American officials for its energy ties with Russia, and said the US itself had asked New Delhi to help stabilise global energy markets by buying Russian oil. Jaishankar called out the US logic to impose tariffs on India, despite China being the biggest purchaser of Russian oil and the EU being the biggest purchaser of LNG. Jaishankar had said in response to a query during a joint press briefing with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.



(With inputs from ANI)