FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

What led to Delhi Airport tech glitch that delayed nearly 800 flights?

Rohini slum fire: Massive fire breaks out in slum area near Rithala Metro station; one dead, 1 child injured; Watch video

Trump administration directs officers to deny US visas to foreigners with medical conditions such as...

Good news for commuters: PM Modi flags off four new Vande Bharat trains in Varanasi; Check route, stoppages, fares and other details

BIG Update! Indian Railways makes Aadhaar-based authentication mandatory for morning online ticket booking; Know full details here

Operation Pimple: Two terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district after army foils infiltration attempt, VIDEO

PM Modi flags off Ernakulam–KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat; check train stoppages, timings, fares

Ex-CIA Officer Richard Barlow drops bombshell, says 'After exposing Pakistan’s secret nuclear programme, my life was destroyed by...'

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy: Health of newborn, brith time, discharage details REVEALED

Delhi airport issues BIG update on flights status after system failure: Will you take off on time today?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
AQI Alert: THESE are top 10 Indian cities with worst air quality levels, Delhi at first spot; Check complete list

AQI Alert: THESE are top 10 Indian cities with worst air quality levels

Rohini slum fire: Massive fire breaks out in slum area near Rithala Metro station; one dead, 1 child injured; Watch video

Rohini slum fire: Massive fire breaks out in slum area near Rithala Metro

Trump administration directs officers to deny US visas to foreigners with medical conditions such as...

Trump admin orders officers to US deny visas to foreigners with health

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
AQI Alert: THESE are top 10 Indian cities with worst air quality levels, Delhi at first spot; Check complete list

AQI Alert: THESE are top 10 Indian cities with worst air quality levels

Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering $1 trillion pay package approved, here's how it stands out as compared to Mark Zuckerberg, Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai's compensations

Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering $1 trillion pay package approved

Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over

Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over

HomeWorld

WORLD

Trump administration directs officers to deny US visas to foreigners with medical conditions such as...

The guidance expands the list of health factors used in assessing visa applicants, giving visa officers greater authority to reject people based on their medical status.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Nov 08, 2025, 09:13 AM IST

Trump administration directs officers to deny US visas to foreigners with medical conditions such as...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Trump administration has issued new guidance directing US visa officers to reject foreigners seeking to live in the United States if they have certain medical conditions, including diabetes or obesity, CBS News reported.

The directive, sent by the US State Department to embassies and consulates on Thursday and reviewed by KFF Health News, instructs officials to consider applicants ineligible if their health conditions or age could make them a potential "public charge", meaning someone who might rely on public benefits or become a financial burden on the US.

"You must consider an applicant's health," the advisory reads. "Certain medical conditions, including, but not limited to, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, cancers, diabetes, metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, and mental health conditions, can require hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of care, " CBS News reported.

The guidance expands the list of health factors used in assessing visa applicants, giving visa officers greater authority to reject people based on their medical status. Experts said this marks a significant shift from earlier practices, which mainly focused on communicable diseases such as tuberculosis and vaccination records.

According to the directive issued to embassies, visa officers are also encouraged to consider obesity, which can cause asthma, sleep apnea, and high blood pressure, when determining whether an immigrant could become a public charge. "All of these can require expensive, long-term care," it states.

About 10 per cent of the world's population has diabetes, while cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death globally.

The guidance also directs visa officers to assess an applicant's ability to pay for medical treatment. "Does the applicant have adequate financial resources to cover the costs of such care over his entire expected lifespan without seeking public cash assistance or long-term institutionalisation at government expense?" it reads.

A State Department spokesperson has not yet commented on the directive.

The new rules also allow officers to consider the health of an applicant's family members. "Do any of the dependents have disabilities, chronic medical conditions, or other special needs and require care such that the applicant cannot maintain employment?" the state department directive reads, as per CBS News 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What led to Delhi Airport tech glitch that delayed nearly 800 flights?
What led to Delhi Airport tech glitch that delayed nearly 800 flights?
Rohini slum fire: Massive fire breaks out in slum area near Rithala Metro station; one dead, 1 child injured; Watch video
Rohini slum fire: Massive fire breaks out in slum area near Rithala Metro
Trump administration directs officers to deny US visas to foreigners with medical conditions such as...
Trump admin orders officers to US deny visas to foreigners with health
Good news for commuters: PM Modi flags off four new Vande Bharat trains in Varanasi; Check route, stoppages, fares and other details
Good news for commuters: PM Modi flags off four Vande Bharat trains in Varanasi;
BIG Update! Indian Railways makes Aadhaar-based authentication mandatory for morning online ticket booking; Know full details here
BIG Update! Indian Railways makes Aadhaar-based authentication mandatory for
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
AQI Alert: THESE are top 10 Indian cities with worst air quality levels, Delhi at first spot; Check complete list
AQI Alert: THESE are top 10 Indian cities with worst air quality levels
Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering $1 trillion pay package approved, here's how it stands out as compared to Mark Zuckerberg, Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai's compensations
Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering $1 trillion pay package approved
Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over
Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over
From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt trend
From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt t
India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red gown; SEE PICS
India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE